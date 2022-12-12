Police Accuse 'Liberal Guru' of Kidnapping and Financially Exploiting Her Elderly Mother

Ah, the left wing, in particular, the leftist media. Without it, who would tell us what to love and what to hate? What to watch and read and what to ignore? When to applaud and when to cheer? When to vote and how? Who would be our sextant, telling us where we are on the great ocean of life? Who would serve as our compass, guiding us home?

Oh, I don’t know. Pick somebody at random. Just not Cathy Areu.

The Miami Herald reports that Areu, who also uses the name Cathy Areu Jones, started her weekend in a Miami jail. She was booked Friday for not just financially exploiting her elderly mother but also for kidnapping her. Areu, a self-anointed “liberal guru,” has appeared on Fox News from time to time to provide a left-wing counterpoint to the likes of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

A press release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office stated that on one occasion, Areu told her mother that they were going out for ice cream with her granddaughters, Areu’s children. Instead, Areu took her mother to an assisted living facility. The mother was able to call a friend before Areu told facility employees to confiscate her phone and was released. In the second incident, Areu and an accomplice dragged the woman from her home to take her to yet another facility. Neighbors saw the front door of the mother’s home open and one of her shoes in the driveway and contacted the police.

The office said that the investigation began back in 2019, after a report of Areu using a quitclaim deed to take possession of her mother’s house. Areu’s defense was that other people were trying to exploit her mother, who she claimed suffered from dementia. The mother refused to sign the document. The press release on Friday also said:

“The investigative review of the victim’s financial affairs showed a total loss of over $224,000 including the missing disbursement of the proceeds of a reverse mortgage on the victim’s home, (voluntarily undertaken by the victim), in which all the money appeared to go into accounts controlled by Areu Jones. Additionally, credit cards were allegedly opened in the victim’s name and utilized by Areu Jones. The victim’s bank accounts also noted numerous withdrawals which were allegedly utilized by Areu Jones. The investigation into this matter remains ongoing.”

Areu had an active warrant for her arrest dating back to June 28, 2022.

Aside from her appearances on Fox News, The Post Millennial notes that Areu is a former contributing editor to the Washington Post. According to the story in the Herald, back in the early 2000s, she was the publisher of a magazine called Catalina, which was “dedicated to breaking the stereotypes of Latinos in the U.S.” In July of 2020, she filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Hannity, Carlson, Howard Kurtz, and Ed Henry. Areu claimed sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. The suit was dismissed when the judge ruled that, as an unpaid guest, Areu’s claims lacked legal standing.

You can see an example of Areu’s hard-hitting commentary below. And no, this is not satire.