D’Oh! Another Left-Wing Narrative Deflates Before It Is Even Out of the Gate

To steal a phrase from the late, lovely, and talented Tammy Wynette, sometimes it’s hard to be a donkey. It must be difficult to pin everything that has gone wrong since that unfortunate incident in the produce aisle of the Garden of Eden on conservatives. Especially since the narratives routinely seem to blow up in the Left’s face.

We do need to offer them a tiny bit of consolation. The poor lambs. They get so excited that yet another white supremacist has committed an atrocity against a person of color or non-binary… man. Woman? Wombat? Anyway, Jimmy Arturo Paiz is accused of shooting a 15-year-old in the leg. The youth was campaigning for Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Of course, that means all systems were go for a screed against white heterosexual Christian males who go around shooting anyone in the leg for challenging the patriarchy. According to the Post Millennial, several prominent Democrats were quick to blame Republicans, including Kaivan Shroff, writer Molly Knight, and the leftist activist group Occupy Democrats. I honestly didn’t know they were still around. Weren’t they bought by the Chinese, or Disney, or something? The Leftists in question lamented that Georgia is “plagued by right-wing political violence.” And in true Scooby-Doo fashion, someone would have gotten away with it, if it hadn’t been for that meddling Andy Ngo.

Ngo did a little digging and discovered a few interesting factoids. First, there is the little matter of a Tweet from Mr. Paiz regarding Herschel Walker, specifically:

Listening to Herschel Walker speak is the same as listening to Mushmouth speak. It’s so embarrassing to live in a state with people that actually support this garbage-ass person. But let’s be real, the GOP loves whitewashed brothers, always have.

Then there is this comment Mr. Paiz offered regarding the 2021 Myanmar coup:

This is an example of what authoritarian, right-wing, republican, GOP, ideology wishes it could get away with, and in many instances, it has to a lesser degree. Make no mistake, this is the ideology of the right.

You can see Ngo’s tweet thread below.

Occupy Democrats/@OmarRiverosays, a group that spreads misinfo to benefit Democrats, is sharing lies about the shooting of a Warnock canvasser by a Democrat activist. The group is also financially unethical. cc: @CommunityNotes https://t.co/j0MA0BKZvchttps://t.co/gD60Yg9tkk pic.twitter.com/c9r5Tbglk1 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 4, 2022

Paiz is facing aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges for the Thursday incident. As to why Paiz decided to shoot a fellow traveler in the leg? That we may never know. But we do know that it was obviously Tucker Carlson’s fault.