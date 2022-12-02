The Children of Dr. Moreau Refuse to Understand Pregnancy Centers

On Thursday night, supporters of the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center gathered in D.C. for the organization’s annual banquet. During a speech by Executive Director Janet Durig, there was, shall we say, an interruption by those for whom babies being born alive is as unwelcome a prospect as a broken bone. Or grown-up behavior.

According to a report in the Daily Caller, abortion enthusiasts suddenly rose from their seats and began to shout “Abortion is forever, mother****r.” and “You have blood on your hands.” Another troglodyte shouted, “You are judging those who are attempting to receive medical healthcare. That is blood on your f*****g hands, every last mother****r one of you ***holes.”

As usual, the rhetorical talents and the advanced philosophies of the Left were on full display. Indeed, a cadre of people with the social skills of barnyard animals once again resurfaced in all of its lurid, B-movie glory, as you can see from the Tweets below.

Breaking: Here at the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center Annual Banquet Three pro- abortion individuals crashed dinner shouting “abortion is forever motherf*****” during Janet’s (Executive Director) speech. @MaryMargOlohan @pruspulse pic.twitter.com/fMcOoIRkV0 — Christina Herrera (@christinaireneh) December 2, 2022

Pro-abortion protesters interrupted the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center annual banquet right as the executive director talked about heightened security risks from earlier this year pic.twitter.com/of2n4zsHWL — Carolina Lumetta (@CarolinaLumetta) December 2, 2022

Displaying the bravery, honesty, and commitment to transparency that is part and parcel of the young guerillas of the New Left, someone attacked the center itself in June. It was hit with red paint, and someone had the courage of their convictions to anonymously write “Jane was here.” They also egged the windows.

Also on Thursday, one of the members of this band of Neanderthals was escorted out of the banquet shouting. “You don’t give a f**k about pregnant people.” That statement is indicative of the mentality of the young cretins that showed up to throw their tantrums.

One of the chief complaints of the pro-abortion movement has been that pro-lifers only care about babies while they are in utero, not after they are born. When Dobbs came down, four people were standing on a street corner in my town. They were dressed as if Ringling Brothers had accidentally left them behind after a performance. They were holding signs that looked like a fourth-grade art class project. The upshot of their hastily scrawled magic marker messages was pro-lifers and conservatives don’t care about black, brown, or LGBTQ babies. How in the hell someone is supposed to figure out if a fetus or even a newborn is LGBTQ, I don’t know. But I suppose everyone gets to be gender fluid these days whether they want to or not.

But pregnancy centers are, by and large, stacked to the rafters with clothes, furniture, baby food, formula, diapers, and even car seats and furniture to make life as easy as possible for a new mother. They are usually staffed by people who are pawing the ground to help a new mom or family solve problems like housing, future health care, education, and employment. These people have no intention of kicking new mothers out into the cold streets with their babies wrapped in a blanket. They exist to do just the opposite. They are putting their money where their mouths are.

As the Daily Caller reported: “The Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center is a nonprofit that provides ongoing pregnancy support, including baby clothing and supplies, prenatal and parenting classes, and medical, legal, adoption, and housing referrals.”

So why can’t these protesters see that? If we are talking about choice, why not also honor the choice to have a baby? Why burn down a pregnancy center that is there to do the very thing they say isn’t being done?

Ah, there’s the rub. I would like to say that they simply choose not to exercise their capacity for critical thinking. But at this point, I am not sure that they have not surrendered it completely to the Gods of Social Justice and the Demi-gods of Social Media. Whatever mental muscle that is required to carefully and dispassionately examine any issue has long since atrophied in their minds.

They have been conditioned to respond to anything they don’t like with cries of “racism,” “fascism,” “Nazi,” and occasionally “patriarchy,” although it has been a while since that one has been trotted out, probably because it has too many syllables. These people probably can’t even spell “patriarchy.” In a way, they represent a backward step on the evolutionary ladder. They act, move, and breathe on instinct. They are the worst of the failed experiments from The Island of Dr. Moreau.

Case in point: Years ago, when I was still a good left-winger, I used to listen to NPR. There was a feature about a small farming community either in Africa or South or Central America (sorry, I was driving and wasn’t able to take notes). In the name of saving the environment, the government was planning on uprooting farms that had been in the area for generations to begin a reforestation project. These were families and farms that had existed for years and years in harmony with the environment. The listeners who called in all said to a person that the families should be turned out. They were simply incapable of thinking about anything other than the fact that they, the callers, were saying the right things. As to the families? None of them seemed to care.

During the Long March through the Institutions, something happened beyond mere indoctrination. Young people gave up their right and their ability to think for themselves. And their humanity.