BREAKING: Trump Announcement at Mar-A-Lago: 'America's Comeback Starts Right Now'

Whether it was with gleeful anticipation or a sense of foreboding, most conservative eyes were turned toward Mar-A-Lago Tuesday night for Donald Trump’s announcement that he was running for his second term as president of the United States. Should he win, he would become the 45th and 47th president.

Trump took the stage at 9:00 Eastern, with his wife Melania in attendance, to the strains of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” After thanking the audience, he told everyone watching that they were the heart and soul of a great movement in the greatest country in the world, adding that such a movement may never come again. “America’s comeback starts right now,” he said.

“I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” said Trump, to cheers from the audience. “This won’t be my campaign. This will be our campaign together… We’re going to bring people together. We’re going to unify people.”

He noted that the country had been doing great and thriving like never before, and there had never been a time like his presidency. The country had even turned the page on globalist policies. He added that all the Biden administration needed to do was sit back and

watch as the U.S. enjoyed low taxes, a secure border, decreased drug trafficking, and energy independence that was verging on dominance.

Not that anyone was surprised by the announcement. It was a foregone conclusion, and earlier in the day, Trump filed his paperwork with FEC.

While it was not unexpected, many Republicans were hopeful that Trump would wait until after the Georgia runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.

Trump also took heat following the 2022 midterms, when many conservatives were convinced that he was a drag on races across the country. Trump raised eyebrows when he belittled Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who many people are hoping will be a presidential candidate in 2024. People were perplexed by Trump’s comments that he played a major role in the election of Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin. There have also been concerns that Trump’s presence would give the Democrats the ammunition they need to attack GOP candidates across the board.

However, many are still proud of Trump’s accomplishments while in office, including his foreign policies, energy policies, and fiscal policies, along with his common-man approach. Dick Morris called the announcement a “comeback.”