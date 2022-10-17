Leave No Stone Unturned and No Person Unstoned

Two more people have pleaded guilty in the narcissistic soap opera that is January 6, this time a Utah father and his son. Salt Lake City’s Fox affiliate, KSTU is reporting that Eagle Mountain, Utah, resident Bradley Bokoski and his son, Matthew R. Bokoski, of Chicago, both pled guilty to the misdemeanor of, and I quote: “parading, demonstrating or picketing on the Capitol grounds.”

Sentencing is set for January 17.

Parading? Is that really a thing? Are the navel-gazers in the Rotunda so hard up for convictions that they are tapping people for the misdemeanor of “parading?” According to the report, the pair admitted to walking into the Capitol building, and the cameras show them there. But since they did not commit any acts of violence, they will likely receive probation, which has been the ruling in similar J6 situations.

Or maybe they will be sentenced to being punched by Nancy Pelosi. I’d pick that any day over having the feds hanging over my every move for the foreseeable future. Chances are she floats like a champagne cork and stings like a butterfly (Muhammed Ali reference).

But the video indicates that they were in the building for all of five minutes. Five minutes. Five minutes in which the men followed the crowd into the building, maybe not even knowing what was going on, and then they left without doing anything. Although Matthew was wearing a Trump flag, so really, what other evidence do you need? The man is obviously a MAGA Republican, ergo a greater threat to the nation than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the Great Depression combined.

Never mind that the duo basically wandered in, did a 180, and then wandered out, without even stopping at a drinking fountain or the men’s room. There has to be some sanction, right? The Bokoskis have to pay, even if it is $10 for a nickel’s worth of alleged crime.

And that is the point. Just like in the Island of Dr. Moreau, none escape. FBI Special Agent Steve Friend recently talked with Just the News. He filed a complaint with Congress alleging that the agency has violated the sixth- and eighth-amendment rights of the J6 defendants. The Sixth Amendment states:

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.

The Eight Amendment reads, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

For his trouble, Friend has lost his security clearance and, while still on the job, is not drawing a paycheck. He has also taken issue with SWAT teams apprehending people accused of J6 crimes when other approaches would have more than sufficed. He opted out of any further J6 investigations but told his supervisors that he would be happy to work on other cases. He also alleged that the investigation and prosecution by the FBI were all a part of the process, stating:

I felt like there was an aspect to it, that was the punishment is the process. You know, even if somebody eventually is either acquitted, or say they even plead guilty to a misdemeanor, and they wind up spending, you know, a month in incarceration, the very fact that a tactical team was coming up on their lawn with a Bearcat, and at six o’clock in the morning, potentially throwing flash-bangs in their house, and terrorizing their family and alerting the neighborhood like that. That just seemed to me like a little bit of an overkill.

Friend also stated that, around the time he was being sanctioned by the agency, the narrative was being spun that police officers were killed in the Capitol and that the FBI is trying to expand the definition of a “secure perimeter” in order to criminally charge people who did not even enter the building. Perhaps his most chilling and damming assertion was:

There’s no question that the process is the punishment,” he said. “I sat in an interview with somebody — I don’t know if they’re going to be charged with a crime — but the very fact that I was sitting there, and they were dealing with the stress of talking to FBI agents in a law office for an attorney who I’m sure was not free.” If that gentleman doesn’t get charged with a crime, he’s still out, you know, having to pay his attorney. And he expressed to us he was going to be out of a job because his employer was upset with him being involved at all. So that’s somebody whose life was completely turned upside down and that doesn’t even begin to know if he’s going to be sitting in an orange jumpsuit at some point.

Friend stated that, in some cases, agents were pursuing people for whom there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

All of this to advance a narrative of the dangers of MAGA Republicans and white supremacy. All of this at the whim of the administration. All of this to prove a point: None escape.