Italy’s Election Was Split Along Class Lines, Much Like the U.S.

Picture this: a country holds an election for its new leader. The wealthy throw their support behind the left-wing party. The working and middle classes, on the other hand, get behind the right-wing candidate who espouses conservative principles and traditional values. It could be the American presidential elections in 2016 and 2020. Or it could be Italy in 2022.

Breitbart reports that the political party Brothers of Italy (FDI) claimed the lead in the elections last week, powered in part by votes from the middle and lower-middle class. The wealthy and college-educated portion of the electorate favored the left-wing parties. Giorgia Meloni and the FDI, along with other right and center-right parties, made gains in areas that were historically left-of-center. Meloni, who is set to take over as the country’s prime minister, has been savaged by the media glitterati as the new face of Italian fascism.

Europe Elects posted tweeted a tweet showing the breakdown.

Italy: Ipsos analysis shows that the centre-left PD (S&D), left-wing AVS (G/EFA|LEFT), liberal +E (RE), liberal A/IV (RE) are strongest among richer voters. M5S (NI), right-wing LEGA (ID), centre-right FI (EPP) are strongest among poorer voters.#ElezioniPolitiche2022 pic.twitter.com/EbWs5DZQ29 — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) September 28, 2022

Sound familiar?

Meloni, the founder and leader of the FDI and a proponent of “God, Family, and Country,” has, of course, had her past scrutinized. In her youth, she was reportedly a member of Youth Front, which was called a neo-fascist socialist group. The FDI itself has become known for being pro-life, opposing immigration, and supporting religious freedom.

While media and opponents across the world have deemed her victory as the second coming of Mussolini, voters in Italy found many planks of FDI’s platform appealing, perhaps in part because Europe has been dealing with the fallout of its version of political correctness for much longer and to a higher degree than the United States, and the common person is tired of being jerked up and down and side-to-side over by the whims of the elites — elites that are now screaming “Fascist!”

Her opponent, however, does not agree. The Daily Wire has a clip of Matteo Renzi taking with CNN. He says that Meloni is not a fascist and that Italian democracy is not at risk:

Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi on the newly elected Giorgia Meloni: "There is not a danger for Italian democracy…fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news." pic.twitter.com/iluUo6PyhO — J.W. Gibbons (@JoelWGibbonsV) September 27, 2022

Even Meloni’s political rival says she is not a fascist. That must have been difficult for CNN to hear, almost as tough as it is for elites worldwide to hear that the rest of the planet is not falling for their stories anymore.