China Lectures the U.S. on Immigration

Hypocrisy, it seems, is not limited to the Democratic Party or the inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard. In addition to creating oppressive laws, implementing social credit scores, and pirating American technology, China is taking aim at America’s immigration problem.

The Global Times, which according to the Free Beacon is a state-run Chinese publication, featured an op-ed on Sunday criticizing the U.S., in particular Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Greg Abbott (R-Texas), for the recent developments involving illegal immigrants. In the piece, entitled “Political stunts on migrants show new low in politics,” the paper accused the Texas and Florida governors of spending money meant to care for immigrants on transporting them to sanctuary cities.

The piece is critical of both Democrats and Republicans, accusing the Left of launching “opinion counter offensives” and at one point stating:

“Meanwhile, despite earning a reputation of being “open and tolerant” to migrants, the Democrats, through this political stunt, only prove themselves no less hostile and fearful toward migrants than their Republican counterparts. A story from NBC News on Saturday quoted Max Lefeld, founder of Casa Venezuela Dallas foundation – a charity group dedicated to helping refugees – who described the relocation as taking out the “trash.” Many believe the interviewee who advocates accepting refugees and the left-leaning media outlet truly view refugees and migrants as “trash.” A few years ago, former US president Donald Trump decried migrants from “sh**hole countries” coming to the US. And now the Democrats are also speaking out their minds – they all view migrants as hot potatoes.”

The op-ed is dangerous because, when taken in small bites, someone from either side of the issue can find things with which they agree. But tiny bits of truth can be used to mask a greater lie — namely that China has any business lecturing anyone about human rights.

According to the Borgen Project, China is well-known for, among other things, censoring the internet and limiting worship to state-approved churches. I personally met someone who was tortured and held for seven years in a Chinese prison for espousing the wrong faith. People have been imprisoned without a trial, formal charges, or access to legal counsel.

And then there are the Uyghurs. In 2021 The BBC reported on the Independent Uyghur Tribunal, which found that the Chinese government has been guilty of “a deliberate, systematic and concerted policy” to bring about “long-term reduction of Uyghur and other ethnic minority populations.”

The BBC also released a piece detailing allegations by a detainee describing how Uyghur women were taken from the cells at night to be tortured and raped. The article also contains the testimony of a Kazakh woman who was forced to strip women to the waist for inspection by Chinese men, who would then pick the women they wanted to rape.

A 2022 report by Congressional Research Services stated that China was guilty of forced assimilation of the Uyghurs, placing between 1 and 1.8 million Uyghurs in re-education centers, along with allegations of forced labor. The Sun has received reports of forced sterilization.

A far cry from flying 50 people to Martha’s Vineyard.