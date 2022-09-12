Sixth Graders Protect Their Fellow Students From a Creepy Teacher

What do you do when your teacher is a pervert and no one will listen? You take matters into your own hands.

According to a report in The Boston Globe, sixth graders, no less, at Davisville Middle School in Rhode Island had had enough of their teacher not only being cruel to the boys but also with the way he treated the girls. He leered at them, gave them pet names, and asked them to dance. He even allegedly asked one girl to take off her shoes and show him her toes. The unnamed teacher, who was also a coach, told the kids he had dealt with parents’ complaints before and was not worried. The boys went to adults, who essentially blew them off. The flirting and innuendo made the girls uncomfortable. Some would laugh, while others just stayed in their seats and endured it.

In January of last year, a group of boys decided enough was enough. They took to Discord and created a channel named after the teacher, and also referred to it as the “Pedo Database.” There, they documented the teacher’s activities. Then during the COVID-19 quarantine, they had the Discord channel on a split screen with the teacher and logged incidents as they happened. The Globe has some of the quotes:

“You all love me so choose love.”

“You gotta stand up and dance now.”

Everyone “in bathing suits tomorrow.”

They also told incoming students about the Discord board so more evidence could be collected. The hard work and patience paid off, and in April of this year, the teacher was escorted off the premises. Allegations were finally made that this teacher had stalked a pre-teen girl he was coaching and been inappropriate with other students. The students’ parents had complained before, but the teacher continued to coach until he was hit with a restraining order in North Kingston. He had held two other coaching jobs, and other parents had noted that he singled out female students for special attention. When the fecal matter collided with the oscillating ventilator, authorities wanted people to come forward with more information. And the boys were right there with their database. According to the Globe, the database is now in the hands of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families, the state Department of Education, and the lawyer who is heading up the investigation for the school district.

Two things stand out here.

First, the boys had gone to the people whose job it was to protect students, and no one cared. They had to take matters into their own hands. Let’s forget about pronouns, gender, and CRT for just a minute. The Left can’t figure out why parents want to know what’s going on in their children’s classrooms.

This. This is why. Pre-teen girls were being harassed and essentially exploited by a person in a position of trust, and nothing was done. How long did this go on? How many students had to suffer this humiliation? How many times was this issue shunted to one side or buried? One of the boys was quoted as saying, “I don’t think there was a single adult who would ever — like their parents, my mom, like anybody in the school — who had ever really taken the whole thing seriously before.” The boys were being treated shabbily, and the girls were being sexually harassed. Tell me again how what goes on in a school it isn’t any business of the parent. A parent should be able to walk in at any moment, sit down in a classroom, and find out exactly what is happening with their children. In fact, that might go a long way to detecting and preventing this kind of thing in the future. If a school district expects parents to trust it, it needs to be very comfortable with total transparency.

Second, let us have no more of this treating boys as second-class citizens. Let us dispense with the “Boys Are Dumb, Throw Rocks at Them” t-shirts. It is time to stop discouraging or excluding them from STEM and other activities. It is time to stop relegating boys to video games and the back of the classroom. These boys did exactly what a man should do. They stood up for the girls in their class against a horrible man who had found a way to wedge himself into the system like a diseased mollusk. And when the people who were charged with keeping them safe did not care, they did what they could do on their own. Every father who reads this should sit down with his son tonight and say, “This is who I want you to be.”