In This High School, Kids Learn That Republicans and Christians Are Fascists

In Gavin Newsom’s California, the kids have a leg up on those in the rest of the country, because the Golden State has the coolest, hippest teachers. In San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., teacher Danielle “Flint” Serio has an entire “queer library” in her classroom. And down the road at Madison High School in San Diego, a teacher has defined “fascist” with words including “Trump,” “white,” “Christian,” and “heterosexual.” The Republican Party, this sage wrote on his classroom whiteboard, “is a fascist organization that no longer fits the category of a conventional Democratic Party.” It’s not just the broad-brush slander. It’s the historical illiteracy. Our schools are turning out a generation of indoctrinated imbeciles. That appears to be the goal, in fact.

The Madison High teacher’s heroic efforts to turn American schoolchildren into socialist lemmings would have passed unnoticed were it not for a student in the class who took the risk of taking photos and speaking to Christopher Tremoglie of the Washington Examiner. Both the student and the teacher were kept anonymous, however, for fear of retaliation from the teacher or vengeful Leftist school officials.

The teacher’s explanation of fascism, meanwhile, is false in so many ways that it’s dizzying. Take, for example, his inclusion of “Christian” as one of its essential components. The student whistleblower said: “He just kind of put up that [Christians] are fascists, and they support a fascist government. Immediately — he didn’t even ask the class about it. He just made the assumption right away that whites and Christians automatically support a fascist government.”

Fascism did indeed arise first in a Christian country, Italy, and reached an apex of evil in another Christian country, Germany, but it was ultimately defeated in large part due to the efforts of two other Christian countries, Britain and the United States. And fascism is inherently “heterosexual”? Does this clown not realize that every human society on earth since the dawn of recorded time has been heterosexual?

It’s unlikely that the Madison High School teacher has the faintest idea of the actual meaning of “fascism” and is likely only using the word because it is the Left’s all-purpose catchall term for ideas and groups it hates. The word itself, however, is derived from the Latin fasces, which means a bundle of sticks. The idea is that the sticks are all bound together and that there is strength in unity. This was a perfect name for a movement that advocated an all-powerful central government that would not take over the means of production, as the Communists advocated, but would leave them in private hands while forcing them to coordinate their activities with the government’s demands.

Related: California Public High School Teacher Boasts About Her Classroom’s ‘Queer Library’

Sound familiar? It should. If any political movement in America today is fascist, it’s the Democrat oligarchy in its alliance with Big Tech and other woke corporations, including the corporate media. There is the idea of strength in unity in action, as all these corporations march in lockstep with the same ideology and same goals. That’s fascism, but you won’t hear about it at Madison High School.

The stupid, it gets worse. The student whistleblower recounts that the teacher went “to this board and writes ‘fascist’ on it, and this really struck me. He immediately made the comparison of the Republican Party to the Nazi Party. And that was really offensive to me. He listed the Republican Party and the Nazi Party as similar. And that’s just ridiculous, and I took offense to that. So I took a picture of it.” Here again, this teacher likely hasn’t the slightest awareness of the fact, but “Nazi” is a German abbreviation of “National Socialist,” which was the actual name of Hitler’s party. The National Socialist party platform actually called for the nationalization of German industries, although Hitler ultimately went the fascist route rather than the socialist one, and forced them to do his bidding while nominally remaining private companies instead. It also called for a massive expansion of the welfare system. Here again, that’s far closer to the Democrat, rather than the Republican, program.

The student noted that this wasn’t even a politics or social studies class: “This completely caught me off guard. This is an English class. This isn’t a political class or anything. I signed up for the class to learn how to write papers and stuff. I didn’t sign up for the class for a teacher to be trying to shove his ideology down my throat.”

Yes, but this is a public school in California, 2022. Neither parents nor students should expect anything but the far-Left ideology shoved down their throats, all day, every day.