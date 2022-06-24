Of the Irony of the Day

Unlike many political writers, I was completely uninterested in politics during my youth. That changed in October of 1991, when I was sidelined for about two weeks following surgery. Since walking, lifting, and pretty much everything was out of the question, I ended up on the couch watching the Clarence Thomas hearings. It was during that week that my interest in politics was born.

For a little nostalgia and some context to Biden’s speech today, here are some highlights from the Thomas hearings. You may recognize a familiar face in the clips below:

Then-senator Biden tries to start laying a trap in the third and fourth clips:

Thomas, to his credit, maintains his calm and professional demeanor throughout the hearing. He retains the tone and dignity he displayed in his opening statement, and he shows himself to be more than capable of hitting any fastballs the committee thinks it may be throwing and able to sense when someone is setting him up — in essence, everything you need in a principled member of the judiciary. You can hear in his own words how vicious and thorough the Left was in trying to destroy him.

Thomas called the proceedings a “lynching,” and it is hardly surprising that the party of Jim Crow and strange fruit was and is infuriated by the idea of a black man who does not know his place or accept the role assigned to him.

Those hearings came back to me today as I watched Biden deliver his inflammatory and inaccurate screed regarding the decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Despite his calls for peaceful demonstrations, no one watching could have mistaken the speech for anything other than an attempt to gin up opposition. As defiant as Biden tried to look and sound with his call for Congress to codify Roe v. Wade, I couldn’t help but think that he must have felt humiliated if he’s ever had the capacity for self-reflection. Today, his worst fears came true. Clarence Thomas was the leading voice in a ruling that did exactly what Biden and his cronies tried to prevent, even back in October of 1991. It must have been galling for him to see things come full circle. How ironic.

Only a cursory scroll of PJ Media is required to see that even as I write this on Friday afternoon, the wires are coming loose in leftist’s heads for the zillionth time this week, from members of Congress to the media. For crying out loud, the left-wing media is still raging at Ruth Bader Ginsburg today for not retiring during the Obama administration, and the woman has been dead for going on two years now.

And of course, there is the ‘night of rage,’ which may or may not materialize in a city near you this evening or at some point this weekend. The blue-hair vigilantes have made their intentions very clear. National Review reports that law enforcement agencies in cities where pro-choice violence has already occurred are warning churches and pregnancy centers to be on guard in the coming days. The stalking of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the Molotov cocktail attack against the office of Wisconsin Family Action are two examples. National Review had this quote from the group Jane’s Revenge:

“Through attacking, we find joy, courage, and strip the veneer of impenetrability held by these violent institutions…Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time. Go forth and manifest the things you wish to see.”

Here, too, more irony. Only this time, the irony is that the people who want to eliminate the Second Amendment in part because they want to prevent violence against children are promoting, or giving tacit permission to commit, acts of violence to secure the right to commit violence against children.