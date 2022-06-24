Poor Nancy Pelosi Fought Back Tears

It was inevitable that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Left would go into hysterical overdrive, and here we are. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) fought back tears Friday as she read off her Orwellian and utterly predictable statements deploring the deplorable Supreme Court for being so deplorable as to rule that a fake “right” that had no basis in constitutional law was a fake “right” that had no basis in constitutional law.

Pelosi initially appeared to be angry as she said: “There’s no point in saying good morning, because it certainly is not one. This morning, the radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering theirs [sic] health and safety. But the Congress will continue to act, um, to overcome this extremism.” The “extremism” to which she referred was simple constitutionalism, in which the states retain rights and aren’t simply reduced to provinces of the federal government. As abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, there is no federal right to it, and it’s up to the individual states to allow it or outlaw it. If that’s “extreme,” so is the Constitution itself. (And that may be Pelosi’s point.)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clearly shaken by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, telling reporters “I am personally overwhelmed by this decision.” https://t.co/caGrEGygwV pic.twitter.com/1N8PMvL5mk — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2022

The sage House Speaker also declared: “I am personally overwhelmed by this decision. From time to time I quote” – long pause – “this poem by Ehud Manor. He’s an Israeli poet. I met his wife when I’ve been in Israel. He says, ‘I have no other country the though [sic] my land is burning, only a word in Hebrew penetrates my veins, my soul, with an aching body, and with a hungry heart. Here is my home. I will not be silent, for my country has changed her face.’” Here Pelosi repeated the line for emphasis: “‘My country has changed her face. I shall not give up on her, I shall remind her, and sing into her ears, until she opens her eyes.’ Clearly we hope that the Supreme Court will open its eyes.” This was deft of Pelosi, to include a dig at Israel within her lament at the loss of her federally mandated sacrifices to Moloch; after all, one doesn’t become speaker of the House without having considerable political skills.

Pelosi’s office also issued a statement, which she likewise read out: “Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s –” and here Pelosi paused and appeared to be about to burst into tears “– right to make their own reproductive health decisions. Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party, and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers.” Besides repeating the usual Leftist sloganeering about abortion being a “reproductive health decision” rather than the dismemberment of a child in the womb, Pelosi here may have been signaling that a new effort to pack the Supreme Court could be in the offing. After all, one way to offset that Republican “supermajority” would be to expand the Court and add Leftist ideologues in sufficient numbers to ensure that federalized legal abortion is upheld by a 7-6 vote.

“With Roe now out of their way,” Pelosi continued, “radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. In the Congress, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. In the states, Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy. GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care.” This is mostly the kind of nonsense that we have come to expect from Pelosi.

Mike Pence said: “Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.” That would amount to a “nationwide abortion ban,” but Pelosi characteristically did not mention the fact that the state legislatures will vote on such bans, and the members of those legislatures are subject to the will of the people at the ballot box so that if any such bans are unpopular, the representatives responsible for them can be voted out and the bans repealed. The rest is sheer hysteria. Justice Clarence Thomas has called for a reevaluation of the Supreme Court decisions that are as poorly reasoned as Roe, but even if they were all overturned, that would only send them back to the states, and individual states would make their own decisions.

Pelosi concluded: “A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make, in consultation with her doctor and her loved ones – not to be dictated by far-right politicians. While Republicans seek to punish and control women, Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law. This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November.” Imagine calling the overturning of a law that allowed for the killing of 63 million babies “cruel and heart-wrenching.” That is a chilling insight into the twisted mind of one of the nation’s principal leaders.