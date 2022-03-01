The Wickedness of Putin and the Problem of Power

In an article in The Hill on Tuesday, Russia analyst Fiona Hill gave her take on the horrific situation in Ukraine. Of note, Hill said that Putin is motivated by a desire to reestablish “Russian dominance of what Russia sees as the Russian ‘Imperium.’” This includes more real estate than what was under the Soviet Union. And who knows? Putin may see himself as heir apparent to the tsars. It is not unheard of. Many forget that out of the chaos that erupted after the French Revolution, Napoleon had himself crowned emperor and wanted to build an empire. Putin may have convinced himself that he is merely reacting to what he sees as NATO infringement or trying to establish national unity and identity. As lofty as those goals may sound to Putin, the pictures and news out of Ukraine paint an entirely different picture.

In fact, his own troops are reportedly so despondent over what they have been sent to do that some are resorting to sabotaging vehicles and even laying down arms and surrendering. Some apparently thought that it was merely an exercise, others claim that they thought they would be welcomed with open arms. They were undoubtedly taken aback by the ferocity of the Ukrainian resistance but are likely also despondent that the propaganda they were fed has turned out to be flagrantly false.

With good reason, the world has turned against Vladimir Putin. But Putin is but an extreme example of the danger that the lust for power has for us all. Justin Trudeau has banned Russian oil imports to Canada. A noble move on the face of it . But this of course is the same Trudeau who mere months ago began arresting people, declaring red zones in Ottawa, freezing bank accounts, and threatening to take children and pets over the truckers’ protest. And let us not forget this is the same Trudeau who sent police into the streets to assault people. And ride them down on horses. Perhaps Trudeau believes that by condemning one set of tyrannical actions he will be absolved of his own. More likely, however, is that he does not see his actions as tyrannical in the least, but rather as necessary and just.

Let us not forget our own government, which urged a crackdown on alleged misinformation about COVID-19, and the tekrati who made people disappear for merely entertaining discussions about the issue. The same government that wanted to criminalize parents for speaking out at school board meetings and regular citizens for wanting to speak out at all. And of course, all of these things were for our own safety.

Related: U.S. Officials Believe Putin’s Government May Arrest Americans in Russia

As of this writing, the State of the Union address has yet to occur. But by now you have seen the pictures of the barricades being put in place, because the party of power cannot let go of the eternal victimhood that they have conferred upon themselves following January 6. After all, if one is a victim, one is justified in doing whatever one must for the safety and security of themselves, the nation, and democracy. So much so that Matthew Perna, who was there on that day and was by all accounts a peaceful man, has committed suicide while awaiting sentencing for his participation in the event. Let us not recount that day. Yes, things certainly got out of hand, but the party of power and the members of its apparatchik naturally needed to make an example of those people while ignoring and arguably embracing the crime waves that have engulfed the nation when they suited their needs. And by all indications, Perna was not one of the main participants and took his life because, according to his family, “the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” But of course there is the greater good to be considered, and the political class by fiat apparently enjoys rights that are denied the common man.

Jesus addressed this in Mark 10 when James and John requested positions of prominence in the Kingdom of God. Even Tolkien understood the problem. At the end of his quest, Frodo chose not to throw the Ring of Power into the fires of Mount Doom. Rather, he claimed it as his own. Hadn’t he borne the burden of the ring? Had he not suffered privation, hunger, imprisonment, and torment? Hadn’t he earned the right to unrestrained power?

Putin is committing acts of evil. Of that, there can be no debate. But it seems mankind is fated to be ruled by people who lust for the trappings of power and do not desire the burdens of service. Let us not forget that the wickedness of Putin can be found much closer to home. And even, Kyrie Eleison, in our own hearts.

These days, talking about George Washington is enough to get one mocked, doxed, and pelted with rocks, but let us not forget that on December 23, 1783, he resigned his commission and returned his sword to Congress. He wanted to go back home to his farm. The man could have been king had he wanted the job, but however neo-historians want to tarnish his story, and whatever else could or has been said about him, Washington understood the seduction and dangers of power and ambition.