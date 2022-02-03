Your Laugh-Out-Loud (or Shudder) Story of the Day: George Soros Wants Xi Jinping Replaced

How in the world George Soros ended up addressing the Hoover Institution, I’ll never know. But he did so on Monday, as reported by rt.com and several other outlets. And he had harsh words for China and Xi Jinping.

Admittedly, in the age of the internet, Soros is a thing that at times seems to be more legend than man. During my radio days, I had numerous guests claim that he was a Nazi collaborator who turned in his fellow Jews in to save himself in Hungary. That in and of itself is a pretty hefty claim, and a DuckDuckGo search reveals a long list of sources refuting it. Some of the first few hits were from Media Matters, Slate, and Snopes (which famously fact-checked the Babylon Bee). But it’s the internet, so what did you expect? Chances are, that question will never be answered to the satisfaction of either side. Believe the internet one way or another at your own risk.

Soros’s Open Society Foundation website is rather opaque in terms of its goals, with a healthy dose of lofty language crafted to evoke utopian visions of a better world. But if you search long enough, you can find a list of its grant recipients. I encourage you to visit the page to see where the money is going. Many of the listings are somewhat vague in their descriptions having to do with climate, “issue advocacy,” immigration, and anti-racism. Many of the recipients are outside of the United States. The beneficiaries also include the ACLU, the Center for American Progress, and similar groups. In some cases, the descriptions of the grants themselves promote such things as queer detainee empowerment, which in and of itself sounds difficult to quantify. Another grant went to tell the stories of underrepresented people with COVID-19 in South America. At times, the descriptions seem intentionally nebulous and couched in words that prima facie seem to embody high and noble virtues. And there may well be some beneficiaries who actually have the best interests of humanity at heart. Some.

But you need look no further than the pages of PJ Media to see how much money Soros has dumped into the upcoming midterms. Or his support of George Gascon, whose most recent claim to fame is placing a 26-year-old man who suddenly “identified “as a woman in a female juvenile detention facility — a man convicted of raping minor girls, by the way. Or Soros’ involvement in the Russia Hoax. Actually, just save yourself some time and click here.

Back in 2017, Tom Borelli pointed out that money from the organization found its way to Media Matters (and as Fox News notes, other media organizations), ACORN, National Council of La Raza, Tides Foundation, Huffington Post, Southern Poverty Law Center, People for the American Way, and Planned Parenthood, among others. Soros has been implicated in the use of dark money to defund police departments. Tucker Carlson recently flew to Hungary to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who stated that Soros was essentially a globalist who was only interested in forcing his own philosophies on the Hungarian people. Carlson asserts that Soros has played a key role in opening European borders.

So why Soros’s antipathy for China? Judging by the rhetoric, I would hazard a guess that he wants to appear genuinely concerned for the wellbeing of the Chinese people and the world. But I suspect that Soros understands that at its core, China, as overextended as it may be, especially when it comes to real estate, is not interested in any partnerships. China wants the entire pie, not just a slice or two. And ultimately, Soros and those behind him will brook no competition.