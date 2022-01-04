The Hits Just Keep on Coming for Joe Biden

Cheer up, everyone! It is going to be a great year! President Biden said so on Tuesday.

I felt a great disturbance in the Force. As if millions of voters were banging their heads against walls and were suddenly silenced.

The president was addressing the nation on the need for COVID-19 vaccinations, and as someone whose family had a serious brush with the disease recently, I suggest you talk with your doctor, not the legacy media, about getting vaccinated.

That aside, Biden’s address comes not long after another incident in which he stepped on a rake by essentially admitting that the states, not the federal government, would solve the COVID problem. This after the number of COVID fatalities on his watch surpassed the number under Trump. In a way, this latest in a long line of tragically comedic gaffes is emblematic of the way the Biden administration has repeatedly bobbled and subsequently dropped the ball on COVID-19 and a myriad of other issues. For all we know, that might have been more a of Freudian slip than the usual Biden Bungle. The president may well be wishing that he was back in 2020.

And as if on cue, the latest numbers are out from a CNBC/Change Research poll. The poll indicates that Biden has hit a new high in lows. Fifty-six percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of the job the president is doing. I guess inflation, skyrocketing crime rates, and shortages will do that to a guy. And just as the Hive Mind is blaming Glenn Youngkin for Governor Ralph Northam’s response to the Virginia snowstorm that closed I-95, none of the problems facing our nation are the fault of this administration. Everything is the fault of racist (fill-in-the- blank) phobic conservatives. Northam himself could not resist comparing the situation to January 6.

But the polls tell a different story, and Americans are taking the first step to recovery by admitting they have a problem. In the White House. At any rate, buckle up. It looks like it’s going to be one hell of a 2020.