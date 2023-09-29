Never Mind Those Hordes of Military-Aged Chinese Men With the Same Clothing, Haircuts, and Tattoos Swarming Our Southern Border

Experts believe that more than seven million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since *President Biden occupied the White House.

The apparatchiks in the Pravda Press downplay the situation by assuring us the invaders are “families,” even though most of the videos we see are of single, military-aged men, frequently from Venezuela.

But the most onerous onslaught at our northern and southern borders is the disturbing number of single, military-aged Chinese men and women finding their way into our country and disappearing once they get in.

FACT-O-RAMA! Between January and March of 2022, 71 Chinese individuals crossed the Darien Gap, the strip of land that connects North and South America, the route preferred by the Chinese. During the same time frame this year, 2,200 made the journey. You can see a video of young, Chinese nationals lining up for buses in Panama headed for the U.S.

Why would Chinese nationals fly into Panama and make a seemingly arduous voyage to our southern border? According to Anthony Rubin, the founder of Muckraker, who filmed Chinese people lining up for a seat on a U.S.-bound bus, they aren’t able to simply fly in and wait for their visas to expire like they did in the good old days.

“This would be for people who can’t fly into the U.S. directly,” Rubin told Fox News. So what they do is they get on a flight, and they fly into some South American country. Then from there, they would go to Colombia, they would go across the jungle, pop out in Panama, and then they would head up to the United States. But this is going to be for people that can’t fly into the U.S. directly. You’d rather just fly into the U.S. and overstay your visa. This is for people that don’t have that access for whatever reason.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Muckraker claims they have found a Chinese document giving detailed information on how to enter the U.S. via the Darien Gap. The document includes a Subway sandwich restaurant in Mexico where one can buy fake permits, how much to pay smugglers, and how to avoid detection at the border, including uninstalling the Chinese spy app “WeChat.” You can watch the Muckraker video here.

Rubin told Fox News that some Chinese people he was filming “do not want their faces on camera.” Now why would that be?

Rubin explained:

Either they are foreign actors that are coming over here for nefarious reasons or, number two, these are people that are afraid of some sort of retribution by the Communist Chinese Party. If it’s number two, well then what does that mean? That means that these people are going to be beholden to the Communist Chinese Party once they’re here. Oh, you’re in the United States. Okay, well, we’re going to threaten your friends and family back home in China unless you do X, Y, and Z. Either way, it’s very dangerous. You can’t allow this to just continue and have all these people cross the border. I mean, it just will not work.

Retired U.S. Col. and a member of Devon Nunes’s staff, Derek Harvey, recently revealed to The Epoch Times that many of the Chinese men scrambling over the border are showing up with the same haircuts, tattoos, backpacks, and “pocket litter,” which he defined as the same wallet and the same type of ID cards. Even more harrowing, Harvey claims they are all a part of a special ops wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and our intel officials are well aware of what is happening.

He also stated that most of the Chinese are coming to the U.S. through the Darien Gap.

Concerns rise at the #USborder as military-age Chinese men with identical looks, tattoos, and attire draw significant attention. Former US intelligence official #DerekHarvey shares his insights, suggesting the involvement of a special CCP military unit.

“We have Chinese nationals of military age coming into Latin America, coming across the southern border,” Harvey explained in a recent video interview. “They wear the same clothes, they have the same haircuts, they have the same pocket litter. They have the same, ah, knapsacks. It’s like it’s a uniform. And they get processed and they move on.”

Harvey had more shocking news to reveal:

They have the same wallet, they have the same types of identification. It’s all the same. And we have good information that they are products of a… they have the same rituals the same tattoos, and the operating theory by our border patrol and our intelligence elements is they come from one specific special operation unit.

When Asked by “Over the Target” host Lee Smith for clarification, Harvey confirmed what he said—the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Intel officials are well aware of who these people are, Chinese special ops from the PLA.

Again, the Mao-Maos in the left press were eager to tell us not to believe our eyes, the CBP, and our intel specialists.

Bonus trouble! Harvey also stated that Venezuela, Iran, Russia, and China are working together against us and that Iran and Hezbollah already have sleeper cells in the U.S.

RELATED: National Security Risk? 800% Surge in Illegal Chinese Migrants

What Have We Learned?

We have learned that intel officials and the CBP are allegedly well aware that China is sending special ops intruders over our border and the pinko press is diligently denying it. Chinese people appear to be using the Darien Gap to make their way to the U.S. in record numbers and military-aged men with the same haircuts, tattoos, and clothing are pouring over the border. Iran and Hezbollah are believed to have sleeper cells standing by. Joe Biden is allowing all of this to happen. What could go wrong?