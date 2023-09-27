Democrats Are Evil: 95-Year-Old War Vet Gets the Boot to Make Room for Illegal Immigrants

In a time when we think we’ve seen the apex of Biden’s intentional destruction of the nation, we woke up Wednesday to see a new low: a 95-year-old Korean War veteran was booted from his nursing home to make room for the illegal immigrants pouring over the borders at record levels.

Frank Tammaro, wearing a Korean War Veteran hat, claims Island Shores, the nursing home where he used to live, gave him six weeks to pack his bags and vacate his room.

“The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it, it was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores,” Tammaro stated. “Then one day there was a notice on the board. I think that gave us a month and a half to find out where we were going to go. I thought my suitcases were going to be on the curb because I’m not that fast.”

Fortunately for Tammaro, he has a daughter to help him.

“If it wasn’t for my daughter, they would’ve been on the curb,” Tammaro continued. “That was it. I said, ‘No, no, no, no, you’re not moving me,’ and they said, ‘Yes, yes, yes we are.’ Everything was done behind closed doors. We didn’t have a chance to actually make any attempt to stop them because there wasn’t enough time.”

Tammaro is just one of over 200 people who lost their beds at the nursing home, which is located on Staten Island. The NYC borough has been a hotbed for people protesting the invasion of illegal immigrants.

Ten people were arrested recently for standing in front of a bus full of immigrants headed to a former Catholic school that was hijacked for use as temporary housing. A judge later ruled the school couldn’t be used and ordered it vacated.

This move to oust 200 people from a nursing home — including a war vet — is a new low for Democrats, but it’s not surprising.

For those living in flyover country the heartland, don’t think it isn’t coming your way. Chicago is already a mess. The Windy City dropped a cool $30 million on a firm to relocate thousands of illegal immigrants who were living in police stations and an airport into “permanent camps.”

Michigan, Kansas, Minnesota, and Iowa all have sanctuary cities and counties. When New York City is “destroyed” as per Mayor Eric Adams, you can count on busloads of illegal immigrants — mostly single, military-aged men — headed your way.

Some of the media’s most clever devils believe this destruction is intentional and will lead to one or more “crises” that the Biden Administration will use to usher socialism into America.

You can check this map to see if your state, county, or town can expect a crush of illegal immigrants.