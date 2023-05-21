Nine Victims and Counting: Toe-Sucking Pedo Who Was Out on Bond Is Arrested Yet Again

I reported last February about a now-former teacher’s aide who was arrested for licking a child’s toes at a trampoline park in the mostly blue city of Augusta, Georgia.

Caurey Rollins, 25, was granted a $38,700 bond, despite having three previous accusations against him involving the molestation of other children.

FOOT-LICKER SUSPECT RE-ARRESTED AFTER APPROACHING GROVETOWN BOY!

Former teacher’s aide Caurey Rollins has been re-arrested for approaching a Grovetown boy in a private driveway about his feet.

One week later, Rollins’s former employer — Glenn Hills Elementary School — sent a letter to parents informing them of the toe-licking incident:

“This letter is to make you aware of an incident that occurred in the community that impacts our school,” said the letter to parents that was dated Feb. 22. “A former Glenn Hills Elementary employee has been arrested as a result of an incident that took place off campus. We take the actions of our students and staff seriously and do our best to ensure that our classrooms are focused on teaching and learning.”

He was later indicted on seven additional charges for molesting kids; this allegedly occurred on August 11, 2022.

He was arrested yet again last Wednesday — after being out of jail for 10 days on the aforementioned charges. Rollins approached a 12-year-old boy who was playing in his driveway. He rolled up in a white Camaro and showed the boy pictures of children’s feet that were on his phone. He then asked the boy if his feet looked similar. The child said no, after which Rollins asked if he could see the kid’s feet. The kid got scared and ran inside. He told his mother what had happened. She remembered the previous case of a creeper licking kids’ toes and showed her son a picture of Rollins on her phone. The boy identified Rollins. Rollins was arrested yet again.

How Many Licks Does It Take to Go to Jail?

Let’s recap Rollins’s alleged crimes:

three accusations of molesting kids

arrested for licking a boy’s toes

indicted on May 8 on seven additional charges for molesting four girls; released on a $35,00 bond

arrested Wednesday — ten days later — for going after another kid’s feet

Prosecutors requested no bail for Rollins on his May 8 arrest, but Judge Amanda Heath decided — amazingly — that Rollins could get out on a $35,000 bond. She also set some conditions:

Rollins must follow a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He must have no contact with the victims.

He must have no contact with the location where the incidents are alleged to have happened.

He must attend all court proceedings.

The two toe-related arrests took place in the daytime. Keeping Rollins home at night is a joke.

Rollins is now charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony. Finally, after allegedly molesting numerous children, a bond was denied and Rollins is in jail.