Video Shows Ousted Tenn. State Rep. Justin Jones Attacking Motorist During Summer of Saintly George Floyd Riots

Tennessee House Rep. Justin Jones, who was recently ousted for his participation in the Tennessee Capitol protest insurrection and then reinstated — claims he wasn’t violent during the 2020 “summer of love” riots in honor of George Floyd.

FACT-O-RAMA! Jones was one of two Tennessee House Reps booted from the state’s legislature after taking part in an anti-gun protest in the state’s Capitol.

“They will try to push a false narrative portraying me as ‘violent’ as a way to deflect from their own actions. They will suggest that I am out of order. That is their strategy. However, I’m hopeful for the chance to present our evidence in a transparent manner,” Jones defiantly declared in a tweet.

Oh, really — not violent? Let’s go to the videotape.

But first, here’s a picture of rabble-rouser Jones standing on a police car back in 2020:

TN Rep. Justin Jones standing on top of a police car during a BLM riot in June 2020: pic.twitter.com/jexFQD7uvc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2023

Next, here’s a 2020 video that shows Jones stopping cars and even assaulting a motorist with a traffic cone:

Uh oh! A video of Justin Jones down in Nashville stopping cars and assaulting drivers in the summer of 2020 This is one of the state reps who was expelled and just reinstated. Please DO NOT RT pic.twitter.com/Ut8k1WOCdi — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2023

A local Nashville blog claims Jones, aka Brother Jones, is a bit of an attention wh***, and that he was also hit with more than a dozen charges relating to the 2020 George Floyd Riots. The charges include multiple assaults, assaulting a police officer, trespassing, and aggravated littering:

In June of 2020, Justin Bautista-Jones, better known as ‘Brother Jones’ locally, was one of the publicly visible (often by design) protestors at the State Capitol. He received a lot of pushback from his own community after it was discovered he was often only making appearances when he knew there would be media coverage, and eventually had a falling out with one of the other most visible female members of the group. Throughout the entire time, he has faced over a dozen charges but always denied that he was violent – despite multiple assaults, assault on an officer, and reckless endangerment charges. In the newly obtained video, one of his assaults was captured, and presented to the Grand Jury – and he was indicted on two counts of reckless endangerment.

Jones claims his protesting was always peaceful, but a grand jury indicted Jones on two counts of reckless endangerment.

Brother Jones may also find himself facing charges involving multiple assaults, assault on an officer, and reckless endangerment.

Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Snide

Here is a humiliating yet hilarious video of Jones back in 2016, speaking on the campus of his $38,000-per-semester college in Maine. The video juxtaposes his mild speech patterns back then with the newfound fire-and-brimstone speaking style that he prefers to affect today.

Justin Jones, Democrat Insurrectionist and expelled Tennesse representative is a fraud— This is him in 2016 vs 2023😳 pic.twitter.com/Duhtkujq8g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2023

Jones and another Rep., Justin Pierson, were reinstated a mere four days after being booted by the GOP-controlled Tennessee legislature.