Tolerance and Acceptance: Wyoming Dem Posts Vile Trans Murder Threats

A state representative from Wyoming, Democrat Karlee Provenza, thinks it’s ok to shoot you for your science-accepting beliefs that a man in pigtails will always be one chromosome away from being an actual woman, and all the mascara in the world won’t change that.

Provenza shared content on Instagram and TikTok calling for violence against those who are happy to ignore trans people—live and let live—but refuse to be bullied into sleeping with one.

Mere days after a transgender woman slaughtered six people—three of them only nine years old—at a Christian school in Tennessee, Provenza shared a meme sporting a human in a trans flag jacket holding a rifle with the words, “Auntie Fa says protect trans folks against fascists & bigots.”

Auntie Fa—Antifa, get it? (Rimshot).

SHAME-O-RAMA! Gropey Joe Biden honored a day of “trans visibility” almost immediately after a mentally ill trans woman killed the six Christians mentioned above.

In Provenza’a secondary TikTok account—because two accounts mean twice the communism—Provenza posted a meme sporting an eel with the voiceover stating, “Could you give us some of your political beliefs?” Another voice responds, “Kill everyone now, condone first-degree murder.”

Wyoming state Democrat lawmaker Rep. Karlee Provenza @Provenza4Wyomin posted a video on TikTok where a voiceover calls for politically-motivated murders. She also posted a graphic from an Antifa group on her Instagram suggesting Antifa supporters carry out gun violence against… pic.twitter.com/EyVr9n6OUY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 3, 2023

This line was taken from the 1972 John Waters “cult classic” movie “Pink Flamingoes” involving drag queen “Divine.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The phrase “cult classic” is frequently, though not always, used to describe crap movies that no one liked because they were boring. Example: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a cult classic, However, “Pink Flamingoes” is so crashingly dull it could put a cup of coffee to sleep.

Provenza’s third post is a video that states, “Don’t be the bigger person today. Be the person that helps them understand that sometimes when you f**k around, you find out.”

All the posts appear to have been deleted.

What’s astonishing is this: most people don’t care if a dude wants to weed wack his twig and berries and pretend he is a she. We just don’t want their lives forced down our throats, as we don’t force ours down theirs.

More importantly, 40% of trans people will attempt suicide. Encouraging them is akin to telling a heroin addict to “live his honest life” even though he is likely to die. It’s cruel.

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite planning—and training—to attack the Tennessee-based Chirstina school, the transamabob mass shooter fired 152 rounds and hit six people, no more. The well-trained police perforated and killed the shooter with only nine rounds fired from an “assault-style” rifle and from an officer’s 9mm handgun. P.S. There is NO SUCH THING as an “assault-style rifle.”

Provenza isn’t the only commie to espouse violence and get away with it in the last few days. Apparatchik Steven Shaviro, a Wayne State University professor, said the silent part out loud.

“I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down,” Shaviro wrote in a since-deleted post. The self-described “kitsch Marxist” also applauded Sholam Schwarzbard for killing Symon Petliura, a Ukrainian WWI figure whose forces killed Jews in Ukraine. Schwarzbard was found not guilty in court. Shivros’ point is this: it’s ok to kill “fascists.” However, Shaviro isn’t smart enough to see that comparing soccer moms who don’t want their kids groomed to murderers is insane—and wildly dangerous.

Shaviro is currently enjoying some paid leave.

The far-left “gaystapo” is clearly gunning for us. Stay peaceful but alert. Fortunately, they are horrible shots.