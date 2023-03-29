'You Gonna Finish That?' DNA From Half-Eaten Burrito Leads to First Arrest for Attacking a Pro-Life Center

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury should have finished that burrito.

The feds busted Roychowdhury for firebombing the Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wisc., on Mother’s Day, 2022, based on DNA they found on a burrito he didn’t finish eating.

FAST FACTS

Wisconsin Family Action is a pro-life, pro-marriage organization and clinic.

Roychowdhury allegedly firebombed the clinic one week after the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak.

A wall was painted with the warning, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” Another wall was painted with the letter “A” in a circle and the number 1312.

DOMESTIC TERRORISM-O-RAMA! The letter “A” in a circle stands for the trans-pansexual nancy-boys of Antifa. The number 1312 is a numerical acronym. 1= A, 3=C, 1=A, 2=B. Hence, it spells “ACAB”, which is Antifa’s cute little way of saying “All Cops Are Bas****s.”

Roychowdhury was busted on one charge of “attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive.” He was taken into custody in Boston.

Investigators looking into the firebombing found DNA among the two broken “Molotov cocktail” jars and a purple disposable lighter.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that Roychowdhury had recently traveled from Madison, Wisc., to Portland, Maine. He then purchased a one-way ticket from Boston to Guatemala City, Guatemala. He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport before his flight was scheduled to take off.

FACT-O-RAMA! Guatemala does have an extradition treaty with the U.S., but it is not known if Guatemala was Roychowdhury’s final stop.

Wisconsin police were surveilling a Madison protest against the building of the Atlanta-based “Cop City” and caught a glimpse of Roychowdhury, who by now was suspected of torching the Wisconsin Family Action office.

Police followed Roychowdhury and observed him throwing a half-eaten burrito into a public garbage can. They retrieved the food, and investigators took a DNA sample, which matched the sample found at the burn site.

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!

Police arrested Roychowdhury on St. Patrick’s Day for firebombing the pro-life clinic.

The DOJ statement on Roychowdhury declares:

In March 2023, law enforcement identified Roychowdhury as a possible suspect. Local police officers observed Roychowdhury dispose of food in a public trash can; the officers recovered the leftover food and related items, and law enforcement collected DNA from the food. On March 17, 2023, law enforcement advised that a forensic biologist examined the DNA evidence recovered from the attack scene and compared it to the DNA collected from the food contents. The forensic biologist found the two samples matched and likely were the same individual.

Now What?

If convicted, Roychowdhury is supposedly looking at a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20. However, as we’ve seen again and again and again, people who throw firebombs for “Biden’s Brown Shirts” aka Antifa frequently get a slap on their soft, limp wrists.