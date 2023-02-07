Score Two for the Global Commies: 'BLM Week' in Schools Praises Globalism, Attacks the Nuclear Family

What better way for the Marxists to hijack Black History Month than to start it with “BLM Week”? What could go wrong?

For starters, some misguided dunderheads still think BLM is a grassroots group of open-minded Americans trying to save black people from getting killed by the police. It’s not.

FACT-O-RAMA! BLM’s sweetheart policies of defunding the police and cashless bail have led us into a fourth year of staggering crime, which has cost thousands of black lives.

Schools around the nation are following the 45 goals of communism and kicking off Black History Month by “celebrating globalism” and attacking the nuclear family.

A group called “National Black Lives Matter at School” is encouraging schools and teachers to engage in a “Week of Action,” where they force-feed bolshie ideas down the throats of students. Topics include such greatest commie hits as

the “joys” of globalism

affirming transgenderism as something that is real, not mentally ill, attention-starved men in dresses

disrupting the nuclear family structure

NUCLEAR FAMILY-O-RAMA! In 1965, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY) stated that 29% of black kids being born to a single-parent family was a “travesty.” Today, 72% of black kids are born into fatherless families. The decline of the “nuclear family” has gutted black communities, and yet BLM is all for it. This tells us everything we need to know about BLM and the admitted Marxists who founded it.

Who cares what these bolshies want, right? Sadly, the National Education Association — the country’s largest teachers union — as well as the American School Counselor Association are down with the clown.

PINKO-RAMA! The “woke mob” we see pushing commie nonsense are people who Marxist master-blaster Vladimir Lenin would have referred to as “useful idiots“

This isn’t the first time schools have pushed “BLM Week.” In previous years, the “Week of Action” has included the usual topics: systemic racism, critical race theory (CRT), and, of course, “white supremacy.”

Related: Race Everywhere

What Have We Learned?

We’ve learned that BLM’s policies are getting black people killed in record numbers. Why? Because, sadly, there is no one more determined than guilt-ridden white liberals, who push BLM Marxist codswallop so they can sleep at night on a pillow of false virtue.

Check out this video from the Washington Examiner to see how successful the Marxists have been at establishing goal # 17 :Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.