[VIDEO] Busted Pfizer Exec Flips Out, Assaults James O'Keefe of Project Veritas

Project Veritas (PV) released a now-viral video showing Pfizer executive Jordan Tristan Walker giddily telling an undercover “honey pot” PV reporter that Pfizer is considering mutating the COVID virus and preemptively releasing vaccines to fight it.

PV founder James O’Keefe then confronted Walker in a New York City pizzeria, and it didn’t go well for Walker.

The video first shows Walker getting defensive about the conversation he and his “date” were having about Pfizer and mentioned those “conservative people who randomly go into organizations, as in, befriend people who work in these organizations and they’ll record them. Which happened to people at Pfizer.”

“You better not be recording me or something like that,” Walker declares.

Moments later, O’Keefe entered the restaurant and approached Walker’s table.

O’Keefe hilariously asks Walker, “Hey there. Is this seat taken?” and sits across the table from him.

Walker sees O’Keefe and realizes he isn’t actually on a third date. His face says it all. He knows he has said too much. I hope he was wearing a diaper.

“What?” he responds incredulously.

“My question for you is,” O’Keefe continues, “you work for Pfizer. Why does Pfizer want to hide from the public the fact that they’re mutating the COVID viruses?”

Walker, clearly afraid of… something, both went on the attack and played the victim.

“First of all, I am literally a LIAR” is Walker’s first lame attempt to cover his tracks.

“Oh, my God? What IS this? Is this real life? What is happening here?” a clearly panicky Walker responds as he stands up and proceeds to call the cops. Then it gets dicey!

“He’s obviously having one of the most outrageous responses I’ve ever seen.” — James O’Keefe

Shocker: Walker, who is black, tried to play the race card.

He tells the police on the phone that “there are one, two, three, four, five white people here.”

“Why would you bring race into this, “O’Keefe asks Walker, who is getting increasingly rattled.

“I was literally on a third date with a guy,” the Pfizer berserker raged. “And like normal men, you lie to impress a date!”

Some of my favorite lines of Walker’s include:

“Don’t let them [PV crew] leave,” followed immediately by, “I feel unsafe”

“All men lie to their dates,” followed by, “how am I gonna trust someone after this?”

“Why are you doing this to somebody who’s just working at a company to literally help the public,” after claiming he doesn’t work for Pfizer

A Bronx Tale

The PV team tried to leave the restaurant as per the owner’s request, but the doors have been locked. Now they can’t leave.

That’s when Walker attacked O’Keefe, snatched his iPad, and threw it to the ground. Things get a little violent. The door is unlocked, and O’Keefe and his team leave.

Walker then insanely stops cars in the middle of the street, assuming the PV team is inside, but they are not.

The end of the video shows a New York City policeman stating that Walker would have been arrested if O’Keefe were still around, but he is gone.

You can watch the whole delicious brou-ha ha here: