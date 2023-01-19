News & Politics

Cop Forced to Apologize for 'Thin Blue Line' Flag

By Kevin Downey Jr. 1:42 PM on January 19, 2023
(Paul Valade /Daily Herald via AP)

A Minnesota police officer apologized after some namby-pambies took offense to a “thin blue line” flag he posted on social media to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green caved to the “woke” and released an obsequious apology after an alleged “flood” of complaints questioning the meaning of the symbol.

“Our social media post also included an image of the thin blue line flag,” Green squirmed on Facebook. “While the post was intended to thank our police officers, it appears the image offended some who viewed it. For this, I sincerely apologize.”

The comments section is bursting with angry, pro-police backlash:

“What a disgrace this so-called Chief is. Joke actually.”

“You caved to those who will b***h if the wind changes direction. Totally weak leadership. Total disgrace.”

“I HAVE NO WORDS FOR THIS PUNK A** CHIEF…”

The chief also added a link showing the true meaning of the flag, which has been assailed as a sign of “white supremacy.”

Bowing to kiss the ring of the woke is never the answer, yet this isn’t the first time the cops have caved. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) removed their thin blue line flags from publicly accessible areas in their headquarters after one person complained that the flags have something to do with the Proud Boys.

Guess what the woke commies are coming for next? Check this out:

The cops asked the man to take off his “Jesus Saves” shirt or leave the Mall of America. The irony is so thick that an offended commie can spread it on gluten-free, non-tortured flapjackies.

I wonder what would happen if he was wearing a shirt that read “Allahu Akbar?”

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker, looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

