BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Verdict Is In

By Kevin Downey Jr. 7:54 PM on December 19, 2022
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Fallen film mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has once again been found guilty.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape, sexual misconduct, and forced oral copulation involving “Jane Doe # 1.” He was acquitted of all counts against “Jane Doe # 3.” The jury was hung on all counts involving Jennifer Newsom, wife of California governor Gavin Newsom.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape. The 70-year-old is now looking at another 24 years in prison.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Harvey Weinstein rape trial in New York kicked off the #MeToo movement. Kevin Spacey was also dethroned after numerous accusations of sexually harassing or assaulting teen boys.

Weinstein also made the news in September of 2022 when a Los Angeles judge refused to let him out to see his dentist.

Weinstein has rubbed shoulders over the years with Democrat big-wigs. This Michele Obama tweet didn’t age well.

The jury heard testimony from 44 witnesses in the five-week trial. They deliberated for ten days and 41 hours.

RELATED: Newsom’s Wife Testifies That Harvey Weinstein’s Worm Looks Like a Fish

Weinstein’s attorney argued that Jan Does #3 and #4 (Jennifer Newsom) had “transactional sex” with Weinstein to further their careers.

Weinstein will be sentenced sometime next year.

