Mark Werksman, defense attorney for fallen Hollywood queenmaker Harvey Weinstein, opened his client’s latest rape trial by taking a shot at “Jane Doe #4,” aka Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. She has accused Weinstein of raping her in 2005.

“Today she is the wife of Gov. Newsom. She’s the first partner of California,” Werksman declared. “She’s made herself a prominent victim in the MeToo movement. Otherwise, she’d be just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood.”

Siebel Newsom testified that she met Weinstein in a hotel room to discuss a film project because “he could make or ruin your career.” She stated that at one point, Weinstein changed from a suit to a robe.

She tearfully testified that Weinstein raped her in the hotel room.

“I’m standing. I’m resisting,” Siebel Newsome, a former actress, stated in court. “Horror. I’m trembling. This is my worst nightmare. I’m just this blow-up doll that he’s just trying to masturbate off of.”

Things got fishy when Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked Siebel Newsom to describe Weinstein’s physical appearance.

“Lots of bruises, markings, yellow and green, lots of stretch marks on his belly, very not physically fit at all,” Siebel Newsom recalled. “Looked uncircumcised and strange though, kind of fish-like, the penis, something was distorted in the testicles. Lots of skin, lots of skin down there.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Siebel Newsom is not the first woman to state in court that there is something off about Weinstein’s “business.” Jane Doe #2 testified that Weinstein’s penis looked like it had been cut off and sewn back on. A jury in a previous case was shown pictures of Weinstein’s funky junk, which stemmed from a past bout with Fournier’s Gangrene. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York for a prior sexual assault charge.

Martinez then asked Siebel Newsom why she continued to correspond with Weinstein after the alleged attack. She responded by saying the attack was a “one-off thing.” Also, Weinstein had gotten married.

Siebel Newsom also emailed Weinstein two years after the alleged assault, when her then-boyfriend Gavin Newsom was having an affair with a married woman, asking him how to handle “bad press.”

“Of all things you’d think a woman that is raped by Harvey Weinstein wouldn’t do, it’s ask him how to deal with a sex scandal,” Werksman declared in court.

Weinstein is in Los Angeles facing four counts of rape and seven more charges of sexual assault. He is also hoping to appeal and overturn his 23-year conviction in New York.