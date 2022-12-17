Two people were injured and roughly 1,500 fish died when the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium exploded in the lobby of a German Hotel. The rupture sent hundreds of thousands of gallons of water rushing through the lobby and into the streets of Berlin. The main doors of the hotel were torn off by the force of the water. Dead fish were found throughout the lobby, while others were washed into the street where they froze to death.

FISH STICKS-O-RAMA! The Aquadom stood 52 feet high. There was an elevator in the middle of the tank in which guests could ride through it and observe the 100-plus species of fish. It contained roughly 265,000 gallons of water.

At least a dozen fish were said to have survived the aquatic tragedy, and four to five hundred more are trapped in tanks with insufficient oxygen under the hotel lobby.

The people injured by falling glass shards were taken to the hospital.

The police believe the explosion was accidental and not a targeted attack. No cause is known for the deep sea disaster, though there is speculation that freezing temperatures may have cracked a piece of glass, causing the whole tank to give way.