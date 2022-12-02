Yet Another "Random" NYC Subway Attack: Healthcare Worker Splashed in Face With Burning Liquid

Days after New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed he would start snatching crazy people off the streets, a woman doused a 21-year-old hospital worker in the face with a caustic liquid. It’s the latest of “random, unprovoked attacks” on New York’s subway system.

BREAKING UPDATE: Police release video of suspect after subway rider critically burned in caustic liquid attack in Brooklyn this morning https://t.co/8Ymx1piGHV pic.twitter.com/VSmiN8A7nu — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) December 2, 2022

QUESTION-O-RAMA! How many random NYC attacks do we need to see before we can call these assaults a “pattern?”

The brutal assault happened at around 1:10 a.m. as the victim was on her way to work at Kings County Hospital.

The attacker is described as a black woman around 30 years old, standing about six feet tall, and weighing roughly 150 lbs.

The victim started taking cell phone video footage of the attacker when the aggressive woman began yelling obscenities and flailing her arms wildly on the subway car.

Once the victim got off the subway car, the attacker followed her, pulled a small vial out of her purse, and tossed the burning liquid into the victim’s face. The wounded woman was taken to Kings County Hospital and later transferred to the burn unit at Jacobi Hospital. She is in stable yet serious condition and will require surgery on her face.

The police have not yet released the type of liquid used in the attack.