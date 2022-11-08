[LIVE] Battleground New York: Will It Be the End of Tyranny or Just the Beginning?

Check back throughout the evening for updates about these important races in New York. Up-to-the-minute results powered by DDHQ are below. For all races across the U.S., click here.

New York is in a dogfight. The solidly blue state is showing signs of going red for the first time since Governor George Pataki won 20 years ago. Many New Yorkers believe this is the last chance to save New York from lifelong Marxism. Many see the New York gubernatorial race as a harbinger for the rest of the nation.

New York is one of the most diverse states in the U.S. New York City is a bastion of far-left liberalism. People are relocating to NYC from countries across the world every day.

There are 61 cities and roughly 933 towns in New York State. Upstate New York is more blue-collar. New York state has thousands of acres of farmland.

Long Island is home to roughly 3 million people. It was blue for years but went four-for-four for the GOP in last year’s elections. Either Kathy Hochul will be the first woman elected as governor of New York, or Lee Zeldin will be the first Republican elected to the governor’s mansion in 20 years.

Lee Zeldin has been polling better than Pataki was at the same time back in his victorious 1994 race against Mario Cuomo. This bodes well not only for Zeldin but for all Republicans on the ticket.

New York State is difficult to predict via polls for several reasons. For starters, New York City dwellers typically lean far left, but those who don’t are reluctant to talk about it for fear of losing friends, family, and even career opportunities. That said, more and more NYC liberals are breaking for Lee Zeldin, claiming crime as their top issue, which Kathy Hochul believes isn’t an issue. That is driving some lifelong libs into Camp Zeldin.

There are also some potential speed bumps to keep in mind.

FAST FACTS:

Not only is former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo not helping Hochul’s campaign, but many of his followers are also voting for Zeldin. Expect Cuomo to try to make a comeback next time around.

Many upstate New Yorkers routinely refuse to vote, believing the libs of NYC will vote and carry the state.

Zeldin is from Suffolk County, the most populous county outside of NYC’s five boroughs, and will do well there.

Zeldin needs 30% of the NYC vote to win and has been polling at 35% or better for a couple of weeks now.

Many New Yorkers are pro-choice, to one extent or another. Even though Zeldin has stated he will not go after abortion, many women are suspicious and will vote for Hochul.

Zeldin is expected to crush Hochul on Staten Island and is polling well with Asian, Hispanic, and Orthodox Jewish voters throughout Brooklyn, Queens, and parts of the Bronx, as well as the Orthodox communities north of NYC.

Hochul is from Buffalo, and is expected to do well in western New York

Polls vary, but most have Hohul winning—though we saw the same thing 20 years ago when Republican Geroge Pataki won a third term.

Joe Pinion is challenging Chuck Schumer for his Senate seat. Schumer is considered bullet-proof, but if Democrats don’t show up to vote for Hochul, Schumer could take a hit, though this seems unlikely to pollsters.

The New York gubernatorial race couldn’t be closer. Stay tuned for updates as they come in.