Maniac Commits Mass Stabbing on Las Vegas Strip: Six Injured, Two Dead

Eight people were stabbed Thursday on the Vegas strip near the Wynn Casino at roughly 11:40 a.m. local time. Thus far there are eight known victims, two of whom have died.

NOTE: The tweet below claims there are 10 victims in total. This is inaccurate, according to details from the Las Vegas Police Department.

Las Vegas — Mass stabbing leaves 8 wounded, 2 dead on the Vegas strip. First responders are on the scene…pic.twitter.com/8uP5ErjDZA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 6, 2022

Thus far there are eight known victims, up from the initially reported six, two of whom have died. Two of the victims are said to be showgirls who wander the Strip and take pictures with tourists for tips (like the ones below, who aren’t necessarily the victims), though it was unclear if either was killed in the attack.

Brian Jones

Three other victims are in critical condition, according to Las Vegas Police Capt. Dori Koren.

Police arrived quickly after numerous 911 calls, and a suspect has been arrested. A weapon, a large kitchen knife, was recovered. Police have closed off the area as the investigation is still underway.



Las Vegas police are planning another press conference at 3:00 pm local Vegas time. This story will be updated as needed.