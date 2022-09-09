Animal Beheads Young Mom in Broad Daylight

A man miscreant allegedly used a samurai sword to decapitate a young mother of two as shocked neighbors watched.

The attack took place in San Carlos, California. The alleged assailant and victim had been in a relationship of some sort, but the woman had obtained a temporary restraining order against him in April.

The suspect, Jose Solano Landaeta, was arrested as he approached the crime scene while police were investigating.

RELATED: Iranian Man Decapitates Teen Wife, Smiles as He Strolls Neighborhood With Her Head

The attack took place in front of the woman’s home just before noon on Thursday. The victim is a 25-year-old mother. She leaves behind two little girls, a 7-year-old and a one-year-old. It has been reported that they did not witness the savagery. Child Protective Services (CPS) took the girls, as well as a dog and two cats, into protective custody.

Gruesome Scene

According to a neighbor, Chapel Thorborne, the scene was barbaric.

“The head was underneath the car and she was laying in the back of the car just severed,” Thorborne told reporters. “And they covered her up.”

“He was hurt, shocked, disappointed,” Thorborne continued in regards to the suspect. “You can tell when he walked by, I’m like, ‘Yeah, they cut somebody’s head off, just laying right there.'”

Thorborne further stated that the alleged suspect had two friends with him as they walked past him and approached the crime scene. “And they walked right by me and they arrested him,” he said.

“Anytime someone loses their life, it’s certainly a tragedy,” Lt. Eamonn Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office stated during a press conference. “As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing them peer support. We are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well because there were several civilian witnesses.”

Police have yet to locate the sword. Sources indicate there was a history of domestic violence at the woman’s home.