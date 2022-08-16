News & Politics

Justice: Arrest Finally Made for March Murder of Texas Woman Who Was Visiting Son's Grave

By Kevin Downey Jr. Aug 16, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Texas woman Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, went to visit her son’s grave with her family last March on what would have been Amir’s 22nd birthday. The family planned to release balloons at the gravesite. But shortly after arriving at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery, N’Gaojia was killed in a hail of gunfire. Another attendee was wounded and treated at the scene.

Back Story

Amir N’Gaojia died on January 1, 2022, but no cause of death was given in an online obituary. He had a history of violence, including an arrest for allegedly shooting at a family member over a video game. It is not known if the family member Amir shot at was at the graveyard.

Justice

After months of investigation, Killeen, Texas, police busted Christian Lamar Weston, 17, for murdering N’Gaojia. He is being charged with murder and unlawfully possessing a firearm. Weston is being held in the hoosegow without bond and won’t be going anywhere soon.

In an online post, N’Gaojia’s ex-husband, Kineh N’Gaojia, called for the “death penalty,

A police press release gave no motive for the shooting but said it was an “isolated incident.” Killeen police are still investigating.

