14 FBI Whistleblowers (and Counting) Can't Be Wrong: There's a Problem at the Bureau

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) revealed that FBI whistleblowers are popping up like pimples on prom night.

“Fourteen FBI agents have come to our office as whistleblowers, and they are good people,” Jordan revealed to Fox News. “There are lots of good people in the FBI. It’s the top that is the problem.”

“Some of these good agents are coming to us, telling us what’s going on, the political nature now of the Justice Department, talking about the school board issue, about a whole host of issues,” Jordan continued.

Earlier this summer, Jordan claimed six whistleblowers came forward to congress. Two had information about the school board memo referring to concerned parents as “domestic terrorists” and four more had details about the January 6 breach at the Capitol.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) claimed in July that FBI whistleblowers visited his office to provide information and disclosures regarding investigations into the international business dealings of Hunter Biden, who 51 former “intel specialists” assured us smelled like “Russian disinformation.”

It seems like whistleblowing at the FBI is becoming more popular than the latest TikTok challenge.

“It’s becoming a well-worn trail of agents who say this has got to stop, and thank goodness for them and that American people recognize it, and I believe they’re going to make a big change on November 8,” Jordan quipped Sunday, obviously referring to the 2022 midterm elections behind-the-shed ass-whoopin’ the Dems are expected to incur in 72 days (but who’s counting?).

What did FBI Director Christopher Wray do to patriotic, right-leaning agents? He claimed they “espoused conspiratorial views” and punished them. At least one was fired.

Rep. Jordan fired back with his second letter to Wray in June 2022, which included the following:

We continue to investigate allegations that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is retaliating against FBI employees for engaging in disfavored political speech. On May 6, 2022, we sent you a letter that detailed examples of the FBI suspending the security clearances of FBI employees for their participation in protected First Amendment activity. To date, you have failed to acknowledge our letter or begin to arrange for the requested briefing. Since our May 6 letter, we have received new protected whistleblower disclosures that suggest the FBI’s actions are far more pervasive than previously known. Multiple whistleblowers have called it a “purge” of FBI employees holding conservative views.

The letter gets better (parts of it have been redacted):

As one example, the FBI targeted ———– , who works in the FBI’s ———- by suspending security clearance and eventually indefinitely suspending ——— from duty and pay. ———- had apparently shared personal views that the FBI was not being entirely forthcoming about the events of January 6. As a result, the FBI determined that ——– had “espoused conspiratorial views” and “promoted unreliable information which indicates support for the events of January 6,” and therefore the FBI questioned ——- allegiance to the United States.

Letters are a good start but Congress needs to follow up and hold some feds’ toes to the fire. Whistleblowers are protected by law. If they can be fired with impunity, the FBI is a lost cause.

Patriots are looking at you, Rep. Jordan, and you, Sen. Grassley. Now is the time to make a push for a fair and objective FBI. We can’t run the risk of a compromised Bureau that punishes conservative agents or former presidents, not to mention the millions of people who support Donald Trump.