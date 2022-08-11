Cincinnati FBI Office Attacked, Gunman Involved in 'Standoff Situation'

A man said to be wearing body armor and a gray shirt and rumored to be armed with a nail gun and an AR-15 attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the FBI’s Cincinnati field office Thursday at around 9:15 am. The suspect allegedly fired a nail gun within the facility, then climbed into a Ford Crown Victoria and made his escape. A chase ensued and shots were fired at the suspect as he drove off and headed north on I-71 with Ohio State troopers in hot pursuit.

No description or possible identity has been released. it is unknown if his attack is related to the FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The Cincinnati FBI office released the following statement:

On August 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 EST, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office had an armed subject attempt to breach the Visitor Screening Facility (VSF). Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71. The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident.

The alleged gunman drove almost 60 miles before abandoning his car. He is said to be “contained” in a “stand-off situation” but not yet in custody. More gunshots were fired when he abandoned his vehicle.

The attack comes one day after FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced “deplorable and dangerous” internet threats made against the Bureau.

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray remarked to reporters Wednesday. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

Twitter was quick to respond to the unfolding story. Far-left commies are already blaming Republicans for the nail gun attack. Conservatives have their reservations about what is going on as well.

So the bad guy in Cincinnati allegedly had an "AR15 style rifle" and "body armor," but fired only a nail gun at FBI personnel? Then mysteriously fled and still hasn't been apprehended? Nothing ever adds up with the Bureau. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 11, 2022

UPDATE: “The stand-off in Clinton is over, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was in custody,” reports Fox News.