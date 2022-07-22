RUMOR: Ford Canning 8,000 Workers, Hoping to Cut Costs for Electric Cars Push

Word on the mean streets of Detroit is that the Ford Motor Company is planning on axing 8,000 salaried workers in order to boost profits to help fund future electric vehicles (EV).

FAST FACTS

The 8,000 workers represent roughly 25% of Ford’s 31,000 salaried employees

The auto giant’s goal is to save $3 billion in costs by 2026

Ford’s other goal is to build 2 million EVs by 2026

They also intend to produce electric F-Series trucks

“As part of this, we have laid out clear targets to lower our cost structure to ensure we are lean and fully competitive with the best in the industry,” Ford’s Chief Communications Officer Mark Truby said in a statement.

Ford announced on Sept 27, 2021, that they were planning to build EV-related factories in Tennessee and Kentucky, which will supposedly create 11,000 jobs.

As if driving an electric F-150 isn’t enough to give a man Low-T, the factories themselves will be painfully green as well. From the same press statement:

Bigger assembly plant, smaller environmental impact Despite its size, the assembly plant at BlueOval City is designed to have as minimal an impact as possible on the surrounding environment – and even to generate positive impacts. The assembly plant’s goal is to have a regenerative impact on the local environment through biomimicry in design of the facility. From the start of production in 2025, Ford’s goal is for the assembly plant to be carbon neutral. Through an on-site wastewater treatment plant, the assembly plant aspires to make zero freshwater withdrawals for assembly processes by incorporating water reuse and recycling systems. Zero-waste-to-landfill processes will capture materials and production scrap at an on-site materials collection center to sort and route materials for recycling or processing either at the plant or at off-site facilities once the plant is operational.

As Bloomberg reported, most of the lost jobs will come from the new Ford Blue unit of the company. They produce internal combustion engines.

Plans could change, so nothing is in cement. Ford is remaining tight-lipped about the 8,000-job massacre.

Twitter hasn’t been all that kind to Joe Biden over this move to EVs.