Car With Trump-Hitler Sticker Plows Into Pro-Trump Merch Shop

By Kevin Downey Jr. Jun 17, 2022 3:15 PM ET
AP Photo/Chris Seward

Selling Trump swag is a lucrative hustle. My Puerto Rican, gun-toting, Trump-loving fiancé and I own a collection that includes but is in no way limited to:

  • 17 Trump t-shirts
  • 11 Trump/patriot flags
  • numerous Trump stickers
  • 1 zippo
  • 1 watch (mine)
  • 1 Trump suit (mine)
  • 9 Trump hats (winter and summer, his and hers)
  • 1 dwindling roll of “Biden Did That!” gas stickers

Imagine my surprise (that’s sarcasm) to learn that a Volkswagen Jetta with a bumper sticker depicting Trump as Hitler crashed through the store window of a shop selling Trump merch in Easton, MASS.

FACT-O-RAMA! I travel for a living. I’ve been to numerous Trump stores across the nation. I’ve never even seen a Biden merch shop.

The store window was full of Trump flags. The car damaged or destroyed racks and tables of t-shirts, hats, and various forms of Trump plunder, but missed the one person who was nearby.

The police are still investigating the “accident” and no charges have been announced against the driver, a 46-year-old man from the nearby town of Raynham. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

In a twist of suh-weet irony, the car also had a sticker with a quote by French author Voltaire: “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”

Store owner Keith Lambert told police that a mother and her young son were shopping in the Trump section moments before the driver tromped through.

Is this domestic terrorism? Let’s ask the FBI. Their definition of domestic terrorism:

involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;  appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;  to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States

This “accident” seems a little “dom-terr” if you ask me.

You can watch it here and decide for yourself.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker, looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

