Car With Trump-Hitler Sticker Plows Into Pro-Trump Merch Shop

Selling Trump swag is a lucrative hustle. My Puerto Rican, gun-toting, Trump-loving fiancé and I own a collection that includes but is in no way limited to:

17 Trump t-shirts

11 Trump/patriot flags

numerous Trump stickers

1 zippo

1 watch (mine)

1 Trump suit (mine)

9 Trump hats (winter and summer, his and hers)

1 dwindling roll of “Biden Did That!” gas stickers

Imagine my surprise (that’s sarcasm) to learn that a Volkswagen Jetta with a bumper sticker depicting Trump as Hitler crashed through the store window of a shop selling Trump merch in Easton, MASS.

Car with anti-Trump bumper sticker slams through front window of New England Pro-Trump store | Just The News https://t.co/SNjZnxgjHg — Just the News (@JustTheNews) June 17, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! I travel for a living. I’ve been to numerous Trump stores across the nation. I’ve never even seen a Biden merch shop.

The store window was full of Trump flags. The car damaged or destroyed racks and tables of t-shirts, hats, and various forms of Trump plunder, but missed the one person who was nearby.

The police are still investigating the “accident” and no charges have been announced against the driver, a 46-year-old man from the nearby town of Raynham. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

In a twist of suh-weet irony, the car also had a sticker with a quote by French author Voltaire: “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”

Store owner Keith Lambert told police that a mother and her young son were shopping in the Trump section moments before the driver tromped through.

Is this domestic terrorism? Let’s ask the FBI. Their definition of domestic terrorism:

involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States

This “accident” seems a little “dom-terr” if you ask me.

You can watch it here and decide for yourself.