Reason # 1 to Own a Gun: Intruder Shot in Head While Breaking into Child's Bedroom

Don’t you love a Sunday afternoon feel-good story about the Second Amendment?

A Dale County, Ala. man called the police a little after 6 a.m. on Wednesday to report that a person was trying to break into his home.

When police arrived, they found a broken window through which the thug had tried to enter. They also found the thug on the ground, weighing roughly 25 grams more than he did when he arrived, having been shot once in the head by the homeowner. The would-be intruder was transported to the hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Pro-tip: The best way to get your head ventilated is to go after a gun owner’s child.

The villain had apparently tried to enter the residence at several points before breaking the window. “The suspect attempted several ways to gain entry into the back of the home, including entering through a child’s bedroom window,” Chief Deputy Mason Bynum told reporters.

Dale County deputies confirmed that the homeowner and the now-horizontal hooligan do not know each other.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

This is a textbook example of how to handle an attempted break-in. The homeowner didn’t leave the house to investigate; he called the police and then kept an eye on the scumbag. When the dimwitted freebooter broke a window to enter a child’s room, the homeowner was ready and stopped the invasion with a single shot to the noggin. That tells me someone has been practicing.