Jussie Smollett Hits New Low, Releases Painful Rap Song About His Innocence

I was mad when a judge ruled that America’s most famous convicted race-crime hoaxer, Jussie Smollett, was allowed to walk out of jail after he all but defecated on our judicial system.

Don’t you love how the once-successful actor plays two victim cards, black and gay, in one rant? If only he would put that into a rap song.

Say WHAT?

He did!

In what is probably the most painful 1 minute, 40 seconds you’ll endure this month, Smollett used some of his free time from the hoosegow to rap about his innocence, throw love to his few remaining supporters, and play THREE victim cards. Check out this mad poetry, yo!

It’s like they’re hellbent on not solving the crime, taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight takin’ lives.

In the first verse, he manages to blame the cops for not wanting to solve the crime (they solved it: he did it), plays three victim cards, and lie about crime stats. I can prove it. Wait, I already did!

RECAP- Smollett claims he went to buy a Subway sandwich in Chicago at 2:00 am in arctic temperatures, when two white guys in MAGA hats recognized him. They happened to have a noose and bleach, which they used to attack him.

My favorite line in the crap rap is his Hitler-in-the-bunker-like denial that his world is crumbling and it’s his fault:

Just remember this, this ain’t that situation, you think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just simply to look like a victim, like it’s something fun. Y’all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one.

That sounds like megalomaniacal denial to me, but I’m not a psychologist (that’s a jab at America’s first out loud and proud SCOTUS pedo-lover, KBJ).

He goes on to say all he ever wanted to do was “make his people proud.” Dave Chappelle has some words on what “his people” think of him.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Takes the Stand and His Story Goes From Ridiculous to Outrageous

Smollett’s rap shows the only talent he has is the ability to launch yet another glob of spit into the face of the criminal justice system, make a mockery of true race crime victims, and humiliate “the cause” or “causes” in one minute and 40 seconds. Then he thanks God. You can hear it here if you really, really want to.