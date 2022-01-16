Family Fights for Ivermectin for Dying Loved One, Courts Say 'No'

Daniel Pisano is dying of COVID-19. He’s been on a ventilator in Florida for 28 days now at the Mayo Clinic. His doctors give him a less than 5% chance of survival.

His wife and son want him treated with the COVID plan recommended by Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). It involves using ivermectin. They want Dr. Eduardo Balbona to treat their family member. The Mayo Clinic refused. The family went to court, hoping the court would force the clinic to allow an outside doctor to treat Pisano. Judge Marianne Aho decided against it.

They appealed that decision and lost that court battle, too. They don’t get to decide what course to take for the 70-year-old Pisano.

The Mayo Clinic asserted that the FLCCC COVID battle plan doesn’t fall in line with their COVID protocol, which at this point appears to be to leave Pisano on a ventilator and hope for the best. This, despite hundreds of stories of people using ivermectin to survive COVID.

Ivermectin is a drug used for livestock but it’s also been used for decades on humans. Numerous peer-reviewed studies show ivermectin can help people with the Bat Soup flu.

Why doesn’t a family have any say in the care of a loved one? More importantly, why would the Mayo Clinic allow people to die rather than try ivermectin? What’s stopping them?

For starters, perhaps the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA famously and foolishly tweeted this in August of 2021:

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

Let’s also not forget that Dr. Malone said on Joe Rogan’s podcast that ivermectin, when purchased in bulk, costs less than 01. cent per dose. How can big pharma make millions of dollars at that price?

FACT-O-RAMA! Rogan used monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin, among other meds, when he beat the Hong Kong Fluey.

Dr. Balbona is a former physician at the U.S. Capitol, where he treated members of Congress and the Supreme Court. He has had a lot of success with ivermectin and the FLCCC therapeutic suggestions, though he admits to tweaking dosages. He stated he has cured “dozens and dozens” of seriously ill COVID patients.

He also faces an ongoing assault against his practices, even though he’s been successful. He frequently comes to his office and hears messages like this on his voicemail,

Your license should be revoked, you worthless piece of garbage. You are killing people, not helping them, and to harass the Mayo Clinic, because you are not good enough to be their doctor is disgusting. Disgusting. You and doctors like you should all be banned from society. Shame on you. Disgusting. Goodbye and good riddance. I hope you get COVID. Goodbye.

If nothing else, the left has done a phenomenal job of brainwashing their sheep into believing everything they want them to believe.

Remember, Michigan Democrat Rep. Karen Whitsett praised Trump and hydroxychloroquine for saving her life when she had COVID, and her party censured her.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ivermectin has been approved for use against COVID in 22 countries.

The battle against ivermectin is mind-boggling. It’s helped save a lot of people from COVID worldwide. Yet the left not only won’t accept that, they openly shame people who use it and survive. Big Tech is booting people off of YouTube and Twitter for daring to question “science” incarnate, Dr. Fauci.

Biden has been pushing for vaccine mandates for almost everyone, except illegal immigrants and welfare recipients, the latter of whom are among the least vaccinated.

The Supreme Court recently spanked Biden and his attempt to mandate vaccines.

Watch this video of President Brain Fog as he tells people who stand up and fight his vaccine mandate nonsense to “have at it:”

They “had at it,” Joe. You lost. Now, let people have ivermectin.