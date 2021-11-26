Michigan Media Says CRT Not Being Taught, Detroit School Head Says 'Yes It Is'

The battle against “woke” is on and it started in a school board meeting in Virginia. Parents are sick of their kids being told they are evil because of their skin color, because, as we all know, that’s racist and racism is bad.

What’s worse, in my opinion, is a lying media. Especially one that tells us critical race theory (CRT) isn’t being taught in our schools when it is being taught.

An MLive.com story from July 8, 2021, flatly declares CRT is being taught at the university level, but not in grades K through 12 anywhere in the U.S.

Critical race theory is most often taught in colleges and universities. It’s not currently being taught in K-12 schools anywhere in Michigan or the country.

One month later, Michael Rice, the Michigan superintendent of public instruction, declared at a Michigan Board of Education meeting that “critical race theory is not a curricular issue in pre-K-12 education.”

Michigan State University (MSU) professor Dorinda Carter Andrews addressed CRT in June of 2021, going so far as to say:

CRT dismisses the idea that racism stems from acts of individuals but rather rooted in a system of oppression based on socially constructed racial hierarchy where white people reap material benefits over people of color resulting from misuse of power.

She then added,

Now we are living in a time where the voices of people of color are being lifted up, and tragic events like George Floyd’s death one year ago and violence against members of the Asian panethnic community prove that problems remain.

I guess no one told the MSU professor who is actually behind 85% of the anti-Asian violence we’ve seen.

So, we’ve seen people address CRT and try to explain what it is. We’ve seen people in the media deny it’s being taught in K-12 grades, whether in Michigan or the rest of the nation. This week we all got a refreshing blast of honesty from Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Nikolai Vitti.

Vitti admitted CRT is being taught to the 50,000 plus students in Detroit’s public schools and in several subjects.

“Our curriculum is deeply using critical race theory especially in social studies, but you’ll find it in English language arts and the other disciplines. Students need to understand the truth of history, understand the history of this country, to better understand who they are and about the injustices that have occurred in this country,” Vitti told Chalkbeat.com.

So much for the media denial. They tried that denial game in Virginia too, claiming CRT wasn’t being taught in Loudoun County schools. Then it was discovered that it was indeed being taught. A Facebook group of Loudoun County teachers suggested targeting angry parents and teachers who oppose CRT.

Some Michigan state representatives and senators are opposed to the teaching of CRT in their state. House Bill 5097 would prohibit the teaching of anything considered “race or gender stereotyping.” Senate Bill 460 would lead to a loss of 5% of funding to schools caught teaching CRT. Both bills are sponsored by Michigan GOPers. As of last June, 81 people, mostly teachers, had sent letters in opposition to the two Republican bills.

CRT is Marxist in nature. If everyone doesn’t succeed, racism must be to blame.

That’s insane. Whatever happened to working hard and working smart?

Martin Luther King, Jr. fought and died for equality. Today, CRT seeks revenge for past transgressions, real or imagined.

RELATED: Newsom Signs ‘Ethnic Studies’ Bill for High School Graduation Requirement—But Don’t You Dare Call It Critical Race Theory

