BLM Activist on Waukesha: 'It Sounds Like the Revolution Has Started'

Just as the left was denying that the Waukesha attack was racially motivated, a BLM devotee says otherwise.

BLM activist Vaun Mayes addressed his followers from Waukesha via video.

“It sounds like possible that the revolution has begun.” Vaun Mayes

Black Lives Matter activist Vaun L Mayes @YungLz at the scene of the Waukesha parade attack:

"It sounds like the revolution has started," mentions hearing from a source who believes Darrell Brooks may have been motivated by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

“I said I wasn’t going to speak on no rumors. Y’all are repeating some of the stuff that, you know, that has come up. And I can tell you that the initial person who reached out to me said that they believe that this has to do with the verdict, and so I made an assumption of which side it would be from, but I don’t know,” Mayes continued.

Waukesha authorities have yet to release a motive. Left-leaning media clowns are trying to say Brooks was “leaving another crime scene.” As if that makes it all right to run 45 people over.

Watch the video yourself and decide if it was intentional or not.

WARNING: GRAPHIC.

Corporate Media does not want you to talk about the Christmas Parade Attack in Waukesha. They want you to think that Darrell Brooks Jr was just "fleeing a knife fight" and that killing 5 and injuring 40+ was an accident Does this look like an accident to you?

We’ve learned that the driver, Darrell E. Brooks, hated President Trump, supported BLM, and has made anti-Semitic remarks as a “rapper” calling himself Mathboi Fly. YouTube removed Brooks’s channel, but Heavey.com saved some videos. You can groove to the mass murderer’s jams here.

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who was taken into custody by police over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, expressed hatred of former president Donald Trump in one of his rap tracks. He also expressed black nationalist antisemitic views.

He also admitted to, and tried to justify, having sex with a minor, as seen below.

If this is what Mr Brooks volunteers On Camera when no one is even asking him any questions, I wonder what a couple of skilled interrogators could "glean" up there in WISCONSIN.

Brooks has allegedly posted about the Derek Chauvin trial on social media, as well as the Rittenhouse trial.

Brooks killed five people and injured at least 40 others, including children. He is the only person who has been arrested in this case. Watch for the lefty spin by media dolts Don Lemon and Joy Reid. It should be as funny as Brooks’s rapping.

