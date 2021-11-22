News & Politics

BLM Activist on Waukesha: 'It Sounds Like the Revolution Has Started'

By Kevin Downey Jr. Nov 22, 2021 9:10 PM ET
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Just as the left was denying that the Waukesha attack was racially motivated, a BLM devotee says otherwise.

BLM activist Vaun Mayes addressed his followers from Waukesha via video.

“It sounds like possible that the revolution has begun.” Vaun Mayes

“I said I wasn’t going to speak on no rumors. Y’all are repeating some of the stuff that, you know, that has come up. And I can tell you that the initial person who reached out to me said that they believe that this has to do with the verdict, and so I made an assumption of which side it would be from, but I don’t know,” Mayes continued.

Waukesha authorities have yet to release a motive. Left-leaning media clowns are trying to say Brooks was “leaving another crime scene.” As if that makes it all right to run 45 people over.

Watch the video yourself and decide if it was intentional or not.

WARNING: GRAPHIC.

We’ve learned that the driver, Darrell E. Brooks, hated President Trump, supported BLM, and has made anti-Semitic remarks as a “rapper” calling himself Mathboi Fly. YouTube removed Brooks’s channel, but Heavey.com saved some videos. You can groove to the mass murderer’s jams here.

He also admitted to, and tried to justify, having sex with a minor, as seen below.

 

Brooks has allegedly posted about the Derek Chauvin trial on social media, as well as the Rittenhouse trial.

Brooks killed five people and injured at least 40 others, including children. He is the only person who has been arrested in this case. Watch for the lefty spin by media dolts Don Lemon and Joy Reid. It should be as funny as Brooks’s rapping.

Kevin Downey Jr.

