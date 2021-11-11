BLM Throws Down the Gauntlet, Threatens New NYC Mayor With 'Riots, Fire and Bloodshed'

New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome openly threatened NYC’s incoming mayor, Eric Adams, with “riots” “fire” and “bloodshed” if Adams sticks to his campaign promise to bring back undercover cops in an attempt to stop gun violence in a city racked with crime.

FACT-O-RAMA! Threatening “riots, fire, and bloodshed” is a “terrorist threat” and is illegal, but somehow Newsome wasn’t arrested. So much for the victimization angle.

I’m thinking aloud here … would a Proud Boy get arrested for making the same threats?

NYC Police Commissioner Dermott Shea dissolved the undercover anti-crime unit in question in 2020, a year when crime surged nationwide, and New York City set a record for violence.

“There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,” said Hawk Newsome, of NY BLM in response to Mayor-elect Eric Adams proposals. Well, that’s one way to discuss policy differences… https://t.co/8beQAYjpue — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) November 11, 2021

Why doesn’t BLM want undercover cops on the streets, preventing crime, much of which takes place in black neighborhoods? Because they’re Marxists, duh. Unrest in the streets is in the commie take-over playbook.

And YES, they are Marxists. It was on their website for a long time until someone thought to take it down.

Earlier, Adams met with Newsome and a few others to discuss ‘blackness,’ among other things. The 33-minute meeting was posted on Instagram and can still be seen.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though BLM likes to play up the victimization of black people, they have been accused of keeping the tens of millions of dollars they rake in and not sharing it with black communities around the nation.

Adams got a little cranky with Chivona Newsome, Hawk Newsome’s sister, when she claimed politicians will “shuck, jive and use rap quotes,” but don’t actually help black folks.

“You need to be corrected,” Adams interrupted her. “You need to be corrected, based on what you’re saying. Don’t tell me, ‘I need to do this;’ say, ‘We need to do this.’”

“I put my body on the line for my community, “Adams continued. “So I’m not here for folks to come and say ‘I’m going to hold you accountable.’ No, it’s us,” Adams informed her.

After the meeting, Hawk Newsome issued his threat.

“If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing, then we’re going to take to the streets again,” Newsome boldly declared outside of Borough Hall after the meeting.

“There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed,” Newsome continued.