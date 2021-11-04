Public Interest Legal Foundation Sues Over 26,000 Dead People on Michigan Voter Rolls

Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, alleging that almost 26,000 dead people are still registered to vote in that state. More than 17,000 dead voters have remained on the rolls for 10 years. Thousands more have been there for 20 years. Some are considered “active” and some are “inactive.” All are supposedly dead.

Why is this important? Because Benson sent a letter to Michigan’s election clerks before the 2020 election telling them to forgo signature verification for absentee ballots, a move that was later swatted down as illegal, and thus invalid, but not until after the election.

Accodring to PILF v .Benson

The Foundation’s analysis of Michigan’s voter roll and verifiable death records reveals that, as of August 2021, 25,975 potentially deceased registrants are on Michigan’s voter rolls. Of those, 23,663 registrants have been dead for five years or more, 17,479 registrants have been dead for at least ten years, and 3,956 registrants have been dead for at least twenty years.

The PILF lawsuit further states that Benson is in violation of the law by leaving the dead people on the voter rolls and is requesting an investigation into the matter.

The “investigation” is unlikely, considering the fact that the state’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, is a friend of Benson as well as a fellow bolshevik. Benson, Nessel, and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer are the Hydra of Michigan’s commie political structure.

“This case is about ensuring that deceased registrants are not receiving ballots,” said PILF president (and PJ Media contributor) J. Christian Adams in a press release. “For over a year, we’ve shared specific data with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office about the alarming problem of deceased registrants on Michigan’s voter rolls. Secretary Benson has done nothing to resolve the problem and is even refusing to hand over public documents related to these failures. The failure to removed deceased registrants creates an opportunity for fraud and makes Michigan’s elections less secure.”

This isn’t the first lawsuit against Benson regarding the 2020 election. Michigan attorney Matthew DePerno tangled with Benson over the infamous Dominion Voting Systems that resulted in 2,000 additional votes going to Biden in Antrim County. Benson said that the problem was due to human error, but DePerno claims the switch was done on purpose.

“Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it happened by human error. We discovered that’s not true, that’s a lie. It didn’t happen by human error. It happened by a computer program called Dominion Voting System,” DePerno alleged.

Though Nessel has been reluctant to look into the possibility of widespread voter fraud in Michigan, she is investigating people who may have “profited” from election fraud allegations—meaning that if Michiganders donated to people like DePerno, who is spending his own time, money, and resources to investigate voter fraud, Nessel wants him “investigated.” Pure Michigan? More like pure Stalinism.

DePerno is now challenging Nessel for Michigan’s attorney general gig, and Trump has endorsed him.

“Dana Nessel, the Radical Left, and the RINOs are targeting Matt because he gets results and has exposed so much Voter Fraud in Antrim County, and many more places, in the 2020 Election,” Trump’s endorsement read. “He will never give up, and that’s why they absolutely cannot stand him!”