We Are Spartacus: Republicans Smash Wokeness

The greatest achievement of Tuesday’s election-night pounding of all things woke is this: Patriots nationwide saw what we, the people, can do when we are pissed off. Virginia, Long Island, and New Jersey (no matter who wins) have sent a message and real Americans nationwide are walking today with a pep in their step.

I didn’t predict Civil War Pt. II the rebellion starting at the school board level in Virginia, but it did. The left wants to brainwash kids with CRT and transgender wokeness. Now, Republicans rule that state top to bottom. And I have a hankering that last night is the blowout victory we needed to stir up the troops still reeling from what many saw as a stolen 2020 election.

If you don’t believe me, check out what Robert Kennedy said:

Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.

Red Wave Washes Over Long Island

The Braveheart-like beating the Democrats took in Virginia stole the spotlight from other massacres. Long Island, frequently a blue extension of New York City, cleaned house and sent four Democrats to the locker room.

In Nassau County, Democrat State Sen. Todd Kaminsky was clown-slapped by local prosecutor Anne Donnelly. Kaminsky thought “bail reform” was a good idea and Long Islanders did what they do best. They gave Kaminsky a piece of their minds and handed him a 20-point pounding.

In Suffolk County, Ray Tierney hammered Democratic incumbent District Attorney Tim Sini by 14 points. Republicans are also expected to win the Nassau County comptroller and Nassau County executive seats once those annoying absentee ballots are counted.

As you read this, New Jersey’s incumbent Governor Phil Murphy is checking Al Franken’s trunk for enough votes to stop the red tide that is sweeping former Democrat strongholds up and down the East Coast. Some believe Hudson County will bring him the votes he needs, but as a former denizen, I know that much of Hudson County is home to right-leaning Cuban-Americans. If the GOP in NJ has a brain and, they are calling election lawyers right now. However, I emailed them after Romney lost to Obama hoping to volunteer, twice, and they never got back to me, so I’m not expecting much.

Any way you slice it, patriots crossed the Delaware last night and stunned the woke commies in three blue strongholds.

Though I don’t often agree with VP Harris, she got it right this time,