Johnson and Johnson Employees Caught on Video Disparaging COVID Vaccine

Project Veritas released its third video regarding the COVID vaccine rollout, this time with two Johnson and Johnson employees who didn’t realize they were surreptitiously being videotaped.

In the first video, we saw federally employed doctors and nurses discussing how no one is reporting patients who have negative reactions to the vaccine.

In the second video, we saw an FDA employee repeatedly talk about how to vaccinate those who don’t want the jab (he kept suggesting using blow-darts).

Video Part III

In the third (but not final) video, one worker claims the vaccine isn’t necessary for kids. He also states that the media should never be trusted.

“Kids shouldn’t get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine,” said Johnson & Johnson Regional Business Lead Brandon Schadt. “It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road, you know?”

“It’s a kid, it’s a f*cking kid, you know? They shouldn’t have to get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine, you know?” he added.

The other employee, a scientist named Justin Durrant, said he wouldn’t recommend the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for anyone. “Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson [COVID vaccine]. I didn’t tell you though,” he said, adding that “it wouldn’t make that much of a difference” if children are unvaccinated for COVID.”

The scientist went on to suggest treating the unvaccinated like second-class citizens.

“It’s almost like — you’re almost like a second-grade [class] citizen if you’re not vaccinated…you can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do,” said Durrant. “If you can’t work, I feel like that’s punishment enough…Only way people really act and comply is if it affects their pockets, like if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, best believe you’ll be the first one in line [to take the COVID vaccine]…That’s what we’re doing.”

WATCH: