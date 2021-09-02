BREAKING: QAnon Shaman, in Jail Since January 9, Agrees to Plea Deal

Jacob Chansley, the horned “insurrectionist” known as the “QAnon Shaman”—and arguably the face of the January 6 protest—has accepted a plea deal for walking his actions at the Capitol. Funny, what a person will agree to when he’s kept in jail for eight months.

Chansley, dressed in a wrap he apparently borrowed from Fred Flintstone—and heavily armed with a bullhorn—was seen in numerous videos in the Capitol NOT fighting with cops. The terms of his plea deal haven’t been released yet, nor has his sentence. Chansley has been in jail since January 9.

Jan. 6 defendant Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon shaman," has reached a deal with prosecutors — plea agreement hearing set for tomorrow (9/3) at 11am pic.twitter.com/tHB6tTIfPO — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 2, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! The Department of Justice (DOJ) has admitted to possessing pictures of Capitol Police fist-bumping Trumpsters in the Capitol and posing for pictures with them as well.