Biden Lied: Americans Were Left Behind in Afghanistan

Despite Biden’s promise to get every American who “wants to leave” out of Afghanistan, hundreds of Americans remain stranded and are at the mercy of the Taliban.

The last United States evacuation plane left Kabul airport at 11:59 p.m. Afghanistan time, 3:59 p.m. EST.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced Monday evening that the last of the U.S. military personnel stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown and evacuation of Afghanistan, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.

McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said some American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan remain in the country. “We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” he said.

A State Department spokesman suggested there were “less than 250” Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

President Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos during an August 18 interview that the U.S. military objective in Afghanistan was to get everyone out, including Americans, Afghan allies and their families.

“That’s what we’re doing now, that’s the path we’re on. And I think we’ll get there,” Biden said. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out.”

Biden lied. Americans remain in Afghanistan, and the only American planes left in the Kabul airport are the military aircraft the Taliban has recovered from the Afghan National Security Forces.

Minutes after the last American plane left, the Taliban took over the military side of Kabul airport. To their surprise, the Biden administration left them some Chinook choppers.

BIDEN LEAVES TALIBAN A FEW CHINOOKS AFTER LEAVING

— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) August 30, 2021

The future of the remaining Americans is unknown. Some pundits speculate they could become hostages of the Taliban—the same Taliban who openly mocked the United States by lampooning our iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising victory photograph.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin: "Any American citizen who is left behind, they are vulnerable to hostage taking." — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2021

Biden is expected to address the nation on Tuesday.