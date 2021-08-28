Taliban Demands Afghans Give Up Their Guns

Leave billions of dollars in weapons to the Taliban and what do they want? More! The Taliban is giving Afghans one week to turn in their government-issued guns, ammo, and vehicles, or else.

FACT-O-RAMA! Historically, gun confiscation does not end well for those who give up their weapons.

“All those who have government goods, equipment, weapons, ammunition, or vehicles need to hand them over to the relevant department,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid declared on Twitter, according to Google translation. The weapons need to be given to the Taliban within a week.

Yes, the Taliban, unlike President Trump, has a Twitter profile.

Mujahid said the handover is necessary so “there is no need for the offenders to be prosecuted or dealt with legally if [the weapons] are discovered.”

۱/۲ اطلاعیۀ ارگان های امنیتی امارت اسلامی:

در شهر کابل به تمام کسانی که وسائط، اسلحه، مهمات و دیگر اجناس دولتی را باخود دارند، اطلاع داده میشود، که اشیای مذکوره را در مدت یک هفته به رضایت خود به ارگان های مربوطه امارت اسلامی بسپارند. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 27, 2021

It’s not yet clear what will happen to Afghans who choose to keep their firearms and ammo after the deadline. It is also unclear whether the gun-confiscation plan entails weapons that were not provided by the Afghan government.

As the Taliban’s blitzkrieg across Afghanistan captured huge swaths of territory over the last few months, it scooped up weapons, vehicles, and other equipment, as well as military bases, that had belonged to the United States.

Recommended: BOMBSHELL: U.S. Officials Handed Taliban a List of Names of Americans and Afghan Allies

“As we watched the images coming out of Afghanistan as the Taliban retook the country, we were horrified to see U.S. equipment—including UH-60 Black Hawks—in the hands of the Taliban” Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and other and roughly 24 other senators, wrote to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

More and more, we are seeing pictures and videos of Taliban fighters holding American weapons such as M-4s and M-16s rather than the Russian-made AK-47s they’ve used for decades.

Between 2017 and 2019, the United States provided the Afghan armed forces with 4,702 Humvees, 2,520 bombs, 1,394 grenade launchers, 20,040 hand grenades, and 7,035 machine guns, according to the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.