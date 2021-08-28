Bad Words and Desperation: Democrats Flail to Keep January 6 Relevant

As Joe Biden fubars his way through the Afghanistan evacuation, mumbling through press briefings like a drunken stroke victim, leftists are trying ever more desperately to steer America’s attention to something other than Biden wetting himself at the presidential podium. Invariably, that “something else” is January 6.

Pelosi found a BLM-loving Capitol cop who was willing to testify about January 6 and squirt tears when recalling how Trumpsters, “called him racists names.”

A few weeks later, bootlicker Lester Holt gave a softball interview to Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who vaingloriously claimed he “saved countless lives” when he fired his gun through a barricaded door and killed an unarmed mom, Ashli Babbitt. Byrd’s compadres at the Capitol Police Dept. exonerated him, twice.

In Holt’s fawning interview, Byrd also turns on the waterworks and, with Holt’s prodding, claims he was called “racist names” by people in the aftermath of Babbitt’s death.

Rather than pack it in and look for a new distraction, or focus on REAL terrorists killing American soldiers in Afghanistan, Nancy Pelosi clings to January 6 like an alien face-hugger. Now, in a new and frankly embarrassing low, seven Capitol cops are suing President Trump over the January 6 protest turned mini-riot.

From the text of the lawsuit:

“Because of Defendants’ unlawful actions, Plaintiffs were violently assaulted, spat on, tear-gassed, bear-sprayed, subjected to racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives. Plaintiffs’ injuries, which Defendants caused, persist to this day.”

“Racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives” is hysterical. It shows the Democrats are still on their crazed mission to prove Trump supporters are racists goobers, and suggests well-armed riot cops can’t take being called bad names. Furthermore, as a Trump supporter, can I still drink my coffee black or should I call it “oppressed”?

The lawsuit is not only going after Trump, it also targets his campaign, adviser Roger Stone, a group called “Stop the Steal,” the Oath Keepers, and the Proud Boys.

FACT-O-RAMA! The U.S. Supreme Court would not allow a police officer who suffered a brain injury, a loss of teeth, and a broken jaw, all resulting from a brick thrown by BLM rioters, to sue BLM. This was a fortunate decision for the Marxist BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who appears to be collecting houses like Beanie Babies. Cullors recently left BLM when her compadres wanted to know where she got the mad stacks to pay for five mansions.

If a cop who was injured so severely that he sustained brain damage can’t sue BLM, what are the odds the seven Capitol cops will win their lawsuit regarding pepper spray and naughty names? Pretty good. The left takes care of their own.

No word on whether or not Capitol cops will sue the Nation of Islam over the murder of their friend, Officer William Evans, who was killed by vehicular homicide in April 2021 by Nation of Islam devotee Noah Green.

Despite Vampira Nancy Pelosi’s best efforts, no one is buying her spectacle. Everyone paying attention knows a circus when they smell it.

To make Nancy’s job even harder, and frankly more shameful, the FBI quietly admitted what we’ve known all along: January 6 wasn’t a planned insurrection. Tens of thousands of people showed up to topple the most powerful nation in history but forgot their guns? Of the 600 or so arrested, no one has been charged with sedition.

In a move that redefines the word “ghoul,” leftists are trying to attribute the suicides of four Capitol police officers who have taken their lives since January 6 directly to the events of that day.

A retired detective from New Jersey with a background in law enforcement suicide prevention recently told me that police suicides are typically caused by “cumulative stress,” not one bad day. The Capitol riots might have been the “straw that broke the camel’s back” on a job that is traditionally brutal.

He also had some advice for people who want to pursue a career in law enforcement,

“Frankly, if your feelings are hurt by people calling you names, you need to find a new line of work or grow a spine,” my detective friend said. “It comes with the job and every police officer has been called lousy, hurtful names. It’s not right but it’s the reality of the job.”

My friend, wishing to remain anonymous, also wants police officers to know that depression is real and help is available at 800-273-8255.