ASSASSINATION: Haiti President Jovenel Moise Killed in Home Attack

Assassinated at Home

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was shot and killed last night at around 1 a.m. local time. First Lady Martine Moise was also wounded in the attack on their home in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Unidentified gunmen burst into their home, stating they were members of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and opened fire.

The DEA website gave Haiti a Level 4 DO NOT TRAVEL restriction on June 16 due to dangers, including kidnappings, crime, COVID, and civil unrest.

Moise’s presidency has been marred by accusations of corruption and waves of protests, often violent. Moise was expected to step down on February 7 at the end of his five-year term. He was elected February 7, 2016, and refused to leave office, stating that his five-year term began the day he took office, February 7, 2017, and thus his term should end February 7, 2022. The one-year delay was due to allegations of election fraud. His opponents disagreed and wanted him to step down in February 2021.

Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, has taken control of the impoverished nation and is urging calm after what he called a “heinous, inhumane and barbaric attack.”