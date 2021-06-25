Vaccinated People Are Getting COVID, Some Are Dying

Whack Job

Tell someone you don’t want to get vaccinated because the vax is untested and you will likely be called some nasty names. Some business owners might kick you out. Some boot-licking leftists will tell you you’re a conspiracy nut. Hold the line.

Don’t say those things in Michigan, where a 13-year-old boy died three days after getting his second vaccine shot. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into the boy’s death after he received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to county health officials in Michigan.

“Loss of life in an adolescent for any reason is heartbreaking. Health officer Chris Harrington, MPH, and medical director Delicia Pruitt, MD, are mothers of children near the boy’s age, so it hits close to home for them,” said a news release from Saginaw County, Mich., that was sent to local news outlets on June 23.

It is not known if the 13-year-old had any underlying health conditions. It is also unclear if the teen suffered from either of the rare heart inflammation conditions (myocarditis or pericarditis) that the CDC has said have been linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

Saginaw County health officials didn’t elaborate on which vaccine the teen received, only noting that he received two doses. The only two-dose COVID-19 vaccines approved for usage in the United States are made by Pfizer and Moderna.

A CDC safety panel said more than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults were reported following the administration of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccine. After a review of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) submissions, the CDC discovered that 827 reports were for myocarditis or pericarditis after the second dose of the vaccine, while 267 people reported the heart condition after the first dose. The remaining reports did not specify which dose.

Almost Half of Recently Infected Israelis Were Fully Vaccinated

The “Delta” variant of the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) COVID-19, which is responsible for 90% of new COVID cases, might cause yet another lockdown in Israel. Israel was adding 10 new COVID patients a day for most of June; that exploded to more than 200 yesterday. Roughly half of the newly infected were fully vaccinated. Israel’s Health Ministry decided to reimpose the mask requirement for all indoor situations (restaurants, etc.) except for the home, and stated it was also recommending masks be worn at large outdoor gatherings. The ministry specifically mentioned gay pride events taking place around Israel this weekend.

Massachusetts

Earlier this month nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts tested positive for the CCP virus, according to state health professionals.

“We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration,” said Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer, the Boston Herald reported. “The viral load is not very high.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated on its website that the COVID-19 vaccines “should” work against the Delta strain as well as other COVID-19 variants. However, the UN agency warned that “changes or mutations in the virus should not make vaccines completely ineffective,” adding that if the “vaccines prove to be less effective against one or more variants, it will be possible to change the composition of the vaccines to protect against these variants.”

In other words, you aren’t a conspiracy theorist if you don’t want to subject you or your kids to an untested vaccine being used on a virus that mutates more than Jeff Goldblum in The Fly.